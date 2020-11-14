ISL 2020-21: Everything you need to know about Kerala Blasters midfielder Vicente Gomez

Vicente Gomez is quite possibly one of the most high-profile signings in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season. The 32-year-old is one of the few players in the ISL who has played in La Liga and also made a name for himself in the process.

Vicente Gomez comes into a star-studded Kerala Blasters team this season. While he will play alongside a few exciting young Indian players such as Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad and Nishu Kumar, Gomez finds himself in the midst of players like Gary Hooper, Bakary Kone, and Costa Nhamoinesu. The latter three have played the UEFA Champions League at some point in their careers.

Following a couple of disappointing seasons, the Kerala Blasters are starved for success. With Vicente Gomez joining them, the club seems to be destined for success in the upcoming season.

Let us have an in-depth look at the former Las Palmas midfielder's career.

All you need to know about Vicente Gomez

#1 Played alongside some of the greatest players in the world

The 2014-15 season for UD Las Palmas was a historic one. Not only did they manage to secure promotion to La Liga, but they also had a fairly decent first season when they finished in 11th place. Vicente Gomez was an important member of this squad and managed to play alongside some of the biggest players in world football today.

Jonathan Viera, who made his debut for Spain in 2017, and Brazilian forward Willian Jose were among Gomez's teammates. In the following season, he also played alongside Jese, Alen Halilovic, and Kevin-Prince Boateng.

The 2017-18 season witnessed Vicente Gomez being named as the third captain of the Las Palmas side that included players such as Loic Remy, Vitolo and Alberto Aquilani. Gomez's long-time teammate included Hernan Santana, who incidentally has signed with Mumbai City FC this season.

Advertisement

#2 Came close to playing for Spain

Vicente Gomez

In the nine years, he spent with Las Palmas, Vicente Gomez made a whopping 245 appearances with 15 goals to his name. While this is a phenomenal record for a midfield player, Gomez's consistency made him a contender for a spot in the Spanish national team.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Gomez admitted that he came close to playing for Spain on several occasions. Should he have found his name on the list of probables, Gomez would have played alongside the likes of Raul, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and Iker Casillas.

#3 Played under former Barcelona coach Quique Setien

The 2015-16 season proved to be the final season for Paco Herrera at Las Palmas with Quique Setien being appointed. At the time, Setien had come off managing Racing Santander, Logroñés, and Lugo. Setien began his association with Las Palmas and continued till 2017 with Vicente Gomez being a big part of the squad during his coaching stint.

Advertisement

However, disputes with the board led to the ouster of the to-be Barcelona manager with Gomez eventually signing with Deportivo La Coruna in 2018.

#4 Signed a long-term deal with Kerala Blasters

Vicente Gomez signed for the Kerala Blasters on the 23rd of September 2020 - a red-letter day for the club. But what was more interesting was the contract that Gomez signed. He put pen to paper on a three-year deal, making him one of the few foreign players on a long-term contract.

Over the years, overseas players have been known to sign one-year deals. However, the likes of Hugo Boumous, Cole Alexander and Edu Garcia are among the few to pen two-year deals with the clubs they are contracted with.

#5 Can occupy multiple positions in central midfield

Gomez had told Sportskeeda that he was not just a defensive midfielder, but can play across all positions in the center of the field.

"I am not just a defensive midfielder. I have played in all positions in the center of the field. However, I’m willing to adapt to the coach’s plan for the team," he said.

#6 A love for fishing and reading

Vicente Gomez is one of the many footballers who is close to his family and loves spending time with them whenever he gets the chance. He also likes to read and go fishing whenever possible