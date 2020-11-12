ISL 2020-21: FC Goa Predicted XI

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa will have a unique season upon themselves. A revamped side with a new core set of players, FC Goa are now the first-ever Indian football club to reach the group stages of the AFC Champions League. With so much going on for them, there is no doubt that FC Goa will get a lot of attention this time around.

The Gaurs have managed to sign new players with the hope of replacing their previous set of core players. The likes of Igor Angulo, Jorge Ortiz, Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera will be crucial to FC Goa's chances in the upcoming season under Juan Ferrando.

How will FC Goa line up?

Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

The young but experienced Mohammad Nawaz will be the default choice for the goalkeeper spot for the revamped FC Goa side. Nawaz is in his early 20s but boasts of a vital ISL experience at a very young age. Nawaz has a brilliant record when it comes to making saves from open play.

However, the youngster needs to work on his dead-ball abilities. The likes of Shubham Das, Antonio D'Silva and Naveen Kumar are expected to act as second fiddle to Mohammad Nawaz.

Defense: Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Mohamed Ali

Seriton Fernandes and Mohamed Ali have been the trusted lieutenants for FC Goa on the flanks and the back of the defense in the recent few years. The same is not expected to change under the reign of Juan Ferrando as well. The Gaurs have a decent squad depth with young talents like Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira and Aiban Dohling, who may also be used as utility substitutions.

The central defense will be marshaled by experienced Spanish defender Ivan Gonzalez. The 30-year-old center-back has worked under Juan Ferrando in the past and is expected to be an automatic choice at the back for the Gaurs. Australian center-back James Donachie is expected to partner Gonzalez at the heart of the defense.

Midfield: Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz

With tons of Goan football experience in his kitty, Lenny Rodrigues will be a key part of the plans at FC Goa. With games every four days in the heat and humidity of Goa, Rodrigues is almost the automatic choice for any team to take charge of the central defensive midfield role. The lanky Goan midfielder has been a regular starter for FC Goa over the years and this year promises no difference.

Edu Bedia and Brandon Fernandes were exceptional in the past few seasons for FC Goa and are two of the few players to stay back at the club after Sergio Lobera's departure. Their combination with each other will be key in securing FC Goa's midfield.

Newcomer Jorge Ortiz is slated to be one of the most exciting new players at the club. After the departure of Hugo Boumous, many were skeptic about finding the perfect replacement. The Spaniard may just be that.

Ortiz will primarily start as a right winger but can also play in a central role and be the second striker behind Igor Angulo. Alexander Jesuraj will be hoping to get the nod at the right wing and continue his exploits at FC Goa after a few successful seasons with Chennai City FC and Mohun Bagan.

Forward: Igor Angulo

The Polish League legend, Igor Angulo is one of the biggest new signings for the league and will be an automatic starter for the team. Angulo's salary at the club and his past performances add more weight to the possibility of the Spaniard getting a permanent place in the squad.