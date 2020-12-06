The seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see FC Goa taking on Kerala Blasters FC in a thrilling clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on Sunday.

FC Goa Preview

FC Goa have made an underwhelming start to their ISL 2020-21 campaign with two draws and a loss in their first three matches. They have been unfortunate not to get a winning result so far in the competition despite doing well in all departments.

Spanish striker Igor Angulo has racked up three goals in three matches for the Gaurs and will be backed to carry on the positive momentum. The midfielders Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, and Alberto Noguera have operated well behind him, creating regular chances for their prolific striker.

Juan Ferrando will continue to miss the services of midfielder Redeem Tlang whose suspension was extended to another game. He was sent off for a rough tackle in their match against Mumbai City FC.

Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Kerala Blasters FC are in a similar position as FC Goa. They too have lost one match and drawn two. Head coach Kibu Vicuna will take heart from his team's performance against the dangerous Chennaiyin FC side. The Blasters managed to clinch a point, courtesy of a crucial penalty save from custodian Albino Gomes.

The Kerala Blasters FC defence has conceded three goals in the competition with two of them against NorthEast United FC. The overseas duo of Bakary Kone and Costa Nhamoinesu have impressed at the back with their strong physical presence.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Prediction

Gary Hooper (left) and Sahal Abdul Samad in Kerala Blasters training (Image - Kerala Blasters FC Twitter)

FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC have faced each other on 12 occasions in the ISL over the past six seasons. The Gaurs enjoy a big advantage historically with 8 victories, whereas the Blasters have won only thrice. One match ended in a draw.

With the two sides searching for their first win of ISL 7, fans can expect a thrilling clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Prediction: FC Goa 2 - 0 Kerala Blasters FC