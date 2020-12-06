Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

FC Goa will look to get back to winning ways (Image courtesy: ISL media)
FC Goa will look to get back to winning ways (Image courtesy: ISL media)
Azhar Mohamed
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 06 Dec 2020, 05:14 IST
Feature
Advertisement

FC Goa are set to square off against Kerala Blasters in Matchday 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Both teams entered this season after having undergone a squad overhaul and are yet to find their form. Both head into the game winless after the first three matches this season. 

Kerala Blasters opened the ISL 2020-21 season with a clash against ATK Mohun Bagan, but lost the game thanks to a lone goal from Roy Krishna. The team continued their possession-based game but allowed the Highlanders to pick up a point in a 2-2 draw.

The Blasters then went on to draw another game against Chennaiyin FC, after Albino Gomes saved a crucial penalty. The Kerala Blasters have had a lot of the ball, but with results not coming in their favour, they will be in dire need of a win.

On the other hand, FC Goa have had a similar run of results. They have picked up two points from their opening three games. ast season's ISL Shield winners will aim to bag their first victory of the ISL season.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters - All you need to know

FC Goa and Kerala Blasters have faced each other 12 times in the past. The Gaurs have won on eight occasions, while the Men in Yellow have won thrice. One game ended in a draw. In their last meeting, FC Goa completed a 3-2 victory.

Results of last two ISL matches between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters

Advertisement

FC Goa 3 - 2 Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters 2 - 2 FC Goa

Top 3 goalscorers from last season

FC Goa - Ferran Corominas (14), Hugo Boumous (11), Jackichand Singh (5)

Kerala Blasters - Bartholomew Ogbeche (15), Messi Bouli (14), Rahul KP (1)

Clean sheets from last season

FC Goa - 5

Kerala Blasters - 3

Published 06 Dec 2020, 05:14 IST
ISL 2020-21 FC Goa Kerala Blasters FC Mohammad Nawaz Nishu Kumar ISL Analysis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी