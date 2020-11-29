ISL 2020-21, FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

FC Goa are set to lock horns with in-form NorthEast United FC in Matchday 3 of the Indian Super League (ISL).

FC Goa head into this encounter under some pressure, having picked up only one point from their opening two games. Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC have four points from two matches and head into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC.

The Gaurs reached the semi-finals of the league in each of the last three seasons, playing some excellent attacking football. However, new head coach Juan Ferrando hasn't been able to get the required results and will need to get the best out of his squad as soon as possible.

In their previous fixture, FC Goa initially dominated the proceedings, but the tide changed when the team were down to ten men following Redeem Tlang's sending-off.

Despite this, the team managed to hold off the Mumbai City attack. Unfortunately, just minutes before the final whistle, Lenny Rodrigues handled the ball inside the penalty box, and Mumbai City's Adam Le Fondre ended up converting from the spot.

Meanwhile, their opponents, NorthEast United FC, made an amazing comeback after going 2-0 down to Kerala Blasters to salvage a point. Gerard Nus' men bagged one goal through Kwesi Appiah in the 55th minute while Idrissa Sylla found the back of the net in added time to ensure the Highlanders claim a point.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC - All you need to know

The Highlanders will take on the Gaurs at the Fatorda to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. 💪🏻#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/QwS7fxRpEm — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 29, 2020

FC Goa and NorthEast United FC have faced each other 12 times in the past. The Gaurs have won on five occasions while the Highlanders have managed two victories. The other five games between the two sides have ended in stalemates.

In these 12 fixtures, a total of 39 goals were scored. FC Goa netted 24 of those while NorthEast United FC scored the remaining 15.

The last time the two sides met, FC Goa won the game 2-0, courtesy of an own goal from Mislav Komorski and a penalty from Coro.

Results of last two ISL matches between FC Goa and NorthEast United FC

FC Goa 2-0 NorthEast United

NorthEast United 2-2 FC Goa

Top 3 goalscorers from last season

FC Goa - Ferran Corominas (14), Hugo Boumous (11), Jackichand Singh (5)

NorthEast United FC - Asamoah Gyan (4), Redeem Tlang (3), Martin Chaves (3)

Clean sheets from last season

FC Goa - 5

NorthEast United FC - 3