ISL 2020-21: Indian Super League reaches new milestone — NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC marks 500th game

Today's ISL clash between NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC match will mark a new milestone for the Indian Super League. The Indian football scene saw a revolutionary change with the initiation of the ISL.

The Indian Super League was founded in 2013 in an attempt to make football a top sport in India, and to increase the level of quality of Indian football. ISL 2020-21 is the biggest edition to date with 11 teams. As the Indian Super League marks its 500th game, let's take a look at some ISL records.

Indian Super League Records — A look at the past winners of the competition

2014 — Season 1 — ATK

Kerala Blasters and Atletico de Kolkata faced off each other in the first-ever final of the Hero Indian Super League. Antonio Lopez Habas’ side ended up as the winners.

2015 — Season 2 — Chennaiyin FC

FC Goa were looking well set to lift the trophy on home turf when Jofre provided the team with a 2-1 lead in the 87th minute, however, Chennaiyin FC made a recovery and came back into the game in a dramatic fashion to win the game 3-2. Goa's keeper Laxmikant Kattimani scored an unfortunate own goal in the 90th minute, before conceding the winner a couple of minutes later.

2016 — Season 3 — ATK

The 2016 season saw the finalists from 2015 end rock bottom with FC Goa and Chennaiyin occupying the bottom two spots in the league standings. The game saw Kerala Blasters go head to head with Atletico de Kolkata, which also brought back memories of the 2014 final. Kerala Blasters took the lead thanks to a goal from the local lad Mohammed Rafi. However, a goal from Henrique Sereno brought ATK back into the game.

The game headed into penalties with both teams on the level. Iain Hume failed to score a penalty for ATK, but great work from goalkeeper Debjit Majumder ensured ATK were crowned champions for the second time.

2017/18 — Season 4 — Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC lift their second ISL Trophy

The Indian Super League underwent an expansion and welcomed two new clubs in Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC. Bengaluru FC made it to the playoffs in the very first attempt, finishing ten points clear of second-placed Chennaiyin FC. Both the clubs made it to the final, beating FC Goa and FC Pune City respectively.

In the final, Sunil Chhetri gave Bengaluru FC the early lead, but Mailson Alves scored twice from set-pieces to bring Chennaiyin into the lead from behind. Minutes later Raphael Augusto's superb goal from the counter-attack gave Chennaiyin a stronger place in the game. Miku scored a late goal for Bengaluru FC but that wasn't enough as Chennaiyin FC secured their second ISL title.

2018/19 — Season 5 — Bengaluru FC

Hero ISL Champions 2018/19

Bengaluru FC made it to yet another final but this time went the distance, lifting their first ISL trophy. The game was level until the 117th minute when homeboy Rahul Bheke sent in a corner past FC Goa goalie Naveen Kumar.

2019/ 20 Season 6 — ATK

Antonio Lopez Habas was re-appointed as head coach of ATK, who experienced two difficult seasons. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC who were written off made a fairy tale comeback under manager Owen Coyle.

Javi Hernandez's brace and Edu Garcia goal ensured ATK clinched their third ISL trophy beating Chennaiyin FC 3-1.

ISL Records — Golden Boot winners

Elano Blumer — 8 Goals — 2014 (Chennaiyin FC)

Stiven Mendoza — 13 Goals — 2015 (Chennaiyin FC)

Marcelinho — 10 Goals — 2016 (Delhi Dynamos)

Ferran Corominas — 18 Goals — 2017/18 (FC Goa)

Ferran Corominas — 16 Goals — 2018/19 (FC Goa)

Nerijus Valskis — 15 Goals — 2019/20 (Chennaiyin FC)

ISL Records — Golden Glove winners

Jan Seda – 6 – 2014 (FC Goa)

Apoula Edel Bete – 6 – 2015 (FC Pune City)

Amrinder Singh – 5 – 2016 (Mumbai City FC)

Subrata Paul – 8 – 2017/18 (Jamshedpur FC)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu – 7 – 2018/19 (Bengaluru FC)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu – 11 – 2019/20 (Bengaluru FC)

ISL Records - Highest attendance, the oldest, youngest player

The record for the highest attendance in an ISL match to date is 69,340 during the opening season in April 2014 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. The match saw Kerala Blasters beat Chennaiyin 3-0 in front of the home crowd.

Oldest player: David James (44 years and 141 days)

Youngest player: Alfred Lalruotsang(16 years and 130 days)