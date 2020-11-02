Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC have undergone a massive overhaul for the 2020-21 season with several new Indians, academy graduates and proven foreigners joining the squad. Jamshedpur FC have never made it to the top four despite their long history and legacy of having one of India's biggest youth and regional football ecosystems.

The Red Miners, which they are known as, finished 5th on consecutive occasions before ending up 8th in the 2019-20 season. Nerijus Valskis will be Jamshedpur FC's marksman going into the new season.

Chennaiyin FC's upsurge led by Owen Coyle and Nerijus Valskis

Chennaiyin FC were lurking at the bottom of the table in January 2020 in the ISL 2019-20 league stage. With less than two months of action remaining, it looked impossible for the Super Machans to relive their comeback of 2015 season, where they won four games in a row to finish in the top four after an identical position in the standings.

The Chennaiyin FC management removed erstwhile head coach John Gregory and brought in former Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers head coach Owen Coyle to the club.

Coyle made some quick changes to the Chennaiyin FC line-ups and formations, and the rest was the complete repetition of the 2015 ISL season. The Blues won 6 of their next 8 games to qualify for the top four out of nowhere.

Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC, who looked favourites to finish as the fourth side, were taken aback by Chennaiyin's late upsurge. Nerijus Valskis scored 6 goals in those 8 games by partnering with Rafael Crivellaro, who scored 4 goals.

The duo made a lethal partnership and were crucial to Chennaiyin FC's chances in the league stage. While Rafael Crivellaro stayed back in Chennaiyin FC, Head Coach Owen Coyle has brought Nerijus Valskis to the Jamshedpur FC side as part of their new assignment.

Nerijus Valskis to lead the attacking front of Jamshedpur FC

Nerijus Valskis finished as the joint top scorer of the 2019-20 Indian Super League season. He tied with ATK FC (now ATK Mohun Bagan) forward Roy Krishna and Kerala Blasters' forward Bartholomew Ogbeche at 15 goals each. However, with Valskis' superior goal-producing numbers in assists (6), the Lithuanian took the Golden Boot. Nerijus Valskis will be playing a similar role for the Red Miners in the 2019-20 season.

With a 0.75 goal-scoring rate per game, 29% goal conversion rate, 57.65% passing accuracy and 12 tackles in a single season, it is indicative of the fact that Valskis can also drop down into the wings and the midfield to carry out some playmaking and defensive duties.

Nerijus Valskis is inclined towards the left side of the field, which makes his right foot an even more impacting choice to score goals. The 33-year-old also has a brilliant physique which will further bolster Jamshedpur FC's already famous in-the-air capabilities led by Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze and Alex Lima.

Jackichand Singh key to goal-scoring opportunities for Nerijus Valskis

Jackichand Singh was one of the most successful Indian players in the 2019-20 season. Singh scored 5 goals, assisted 3 goals and had an impressive 55.18% passing accuracy. Singh will be crucial to setting up goal-scoring opportunities for Valskis against the run of play, especially from the right wing.

"Nerijus Valskis was in excellent form last season. He is a striker and I am a winger. I will assist him for many goals which he will surely score. I am looking forward to forming a combination up front with him. The pre-season is a few weeks away and I am excited,” Jackichand had said in an interview with Sportskeeda.

Nerijus Valskis may also drop down as a second striker if Owen Coyle promotes Alex Lima upfront to act as a typical #9, creating an essence of an attacking duo, which may be used in scenarios such as chasing a game.

With Jamshedpur FC getting some great Indian talents promoted to the squad followed by impressive scouting under the leadership of Owen Coyle, it is no secret that the Red Miners are aiming for their maiden top-four finish. Valskis will be even more important in the new project of Jamshedpur FC and working with Owen Coyle only makes it ever so interesting to see Nerijus Valskis perform under a new setup, which seems to be based on wing-play.

Jamshedpur FC will kick off their Indian Super League 2020-21 campaign against Chennaiyin FC on 24 November at Tilak Maidan. The game will be sort of a homecoming for Owen Coyle and Nerijus Valskis as they face their former side Chennaiyin FC in the ISL opener.