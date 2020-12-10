ISL 2020-21: How important Brandon Fernandes is for FC Goa this season

Today, a simple Google search on Brandon Fernandes yields very unimpressive results. There is not much available about him on the internet. Considering the immense talent the 26-year-old possesses, he deserves more recognition.

The FC Goa midfielder might score the odd goal, but he isn't a goalscorer. The number 10 on the back of his shirt suggests that he ensures the likes of Igor Angulo and Jorge Ortiz get their names on the scoresheet. The average fan might not take notice of him, but Juan Ferrando, Derrick Pereira, and the rest of the FC Goa coaching staff know exactly what he is capable of.

Brandon Fernandes forays into the Indian Super League

Brandon Fernandes entered the Indian Super League (ISL) after an impressive 2017-18 season with Churchill Brothers in the I-League. Of course, he had captured the imagination of several coaches and attracted interest from the likes of Leicester City and Sunderland. But his time with Churchill Brothers underlined his credentials as an attacking midfielder with an eye for a pass.

Sergio Lobera's entry into the ISL brought Brandon Fernandes from Churchill Brothers for a fee of slightly over ₹2 million.

Making his mark

Although the Gaurs let in goals consistently, they were always lethal in attack. There was Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, and Jackichand Singh — all of whom had a hand in the attack. To top it all, there was Ferran Corominas, fondly called Coro by the FC Goa faithful.

By the end of his spell with the Gaurs, Coro would return to Spain as an ISL legend, with a whopping 48 goals to his name. As for Brandon Fernandes, he had little choice but to play on the left side of a midfield three, with Hugo Boumous playing centrally and Jackichand Singh on the right. It was an awkward position of sorts for the youngster, but he adapted well and the Fatorda became a fortress.

Brandon especially came good in the Indian Super Cup, wherein he made several assists and scored a goal in the final to secure the first-ever title of his career. The 2019-20 season witnessed the youngster assist 7 times and score 2 goals in 17 appearances — a performance that would see The Gaurs claim the League Winners' Shield.

Comparison with Bruno Fernandes

Brandon Fernandes along with his FC Goa teammates

Juan Ferrando's ISL debut came against former champions Bengaluru FC. Although the Blues had issues in the final third, Carles Cuadrat's men remained a dominant force. A major blow for Ferrando was the fact that the 26-year-old Brandon Fernandes had to start from the bench as he had not attained full fitness in the pre-season.

At the end of the first half, Ferrando's men were trailing 2-0 when Brandon was brought on. Although he didn't really have a major part to play in both Igor Angulo goals, the 26-year-old began pulling the strings in the midfield alongside Edu Bedia.

Brandon Fernandes finally got to make his first start of the season in the game against NorthEast United FC. Brandon found himself in familiar territory at the center of the attacking midfield alongside Jorge Ortiz and Alexander Jesuraj. Lenny Rodrigues and skipper Edu Bedia played behind, providing cover for the defensive unit.

From the outset, it seemed almost everything went past Brandon Fernandes. He was a part of almost every attack, playing the role of a box-to-box midfielder. The 26-year-old eventually came back to his best in the game against Kerala Blasters.

Right from the blow of the whistle, Brandon Fernandes started pulling the strings in the midfield for the Gaurs. Within the first 10 minutes, a beautifully-threaded pass found its way to Jorge Ortiz, who hit the cross-bar. The second was another superb through-ball to Igor Angulo, who struck the left side of the post. Brandon was already having an impact on the game.

The 26-year-old got yet another assist to his name later. His aerial pass found Jorge Ortiz, who calmly slotted the ball into the net to give FC Goa a 2-0 advantage. This was Brandon's final contribution to the game as he was replaced by Princeton Rebello.

After that game, Brandon Fernandes started getting comparisons with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. While both players have the same initials, the extra dimension they bring to their respective teams is unparalleled. Bruno Fernandes is the heartbeat of the Manchester United attack, and Brandon is now beginning to strike a dangerous partnership with Igor Angulo and Jorge Ortiz.

It might seem presumptuous at the moment, but the way FC Goa are playing, they might very well be contenders for the title alongside the likes of ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC. And the way things are going, Brandon Fernandes is expected to leapfrog Hugo Boumous as the assists leader in the games to come.