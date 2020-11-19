ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC Predicted XI

Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC had a disastrous inaugural season in the 2019/20 calender year. The Nizams finished bottom of the table and have been forced to make a complete overhaul to the squad. They have brought in Manuel Marquez to take over the squad and made some key foreigner signings to rejuvenate the squad and hope for a better 2020/21 season.

How will Hyderabad FC line up?

Goalkeeper: Subrata Paul

India's former number one Subrata Paul, who is also known as the Spiderman of India since his heroics in the AFC Asian Cup 2011 is expected to continue getting the nod ahead of the young keepers in the squad. Paul has been consistent over the last several years despite missing out on retaining his spot in the Indian National Men's Team. Paul has had a decent 2019/20 season with Jamshedpur FC with 2 clean-sheets and an overall record of conceding 1.73 goals per game. Hyderabad FC also has options in Laxmikant Kattimani along with the young keepers like Manas Dubey and Lalbiakhlua Jongte.

📸 Odei Onaindia played alongside Chinglensana in our backline against NorthEast United. #HFCPreseason #HyderabadFC 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/7TqvRnsxTv — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) November 15, 2020

Defence: Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Sahil Panwar, Souvik Chakraborty

The Nizams have a formidable Indian defensive line-up. Their depth in defence has allowed them to focus in the attacking department in the upcoming season. Spanish Central Defender Odei Onaindia will act as the leader of the defence courtesy his immense experience. He will accompanied by experienced Indian campaigner Chinglensana Singh in the middle. Sahil Panwar will once again will take the left full-back position. Experienced and Sturdy defensive midfielder Souvik Chakraborty can perhaps play as a makeshift right-back in the four defence setup.

Hyderabad FC also has options in Asish Rai, Kynsailang Khongsit and Akash Mishra among others as backup options in the defence.

Midfield: Adil Khan, Joao Victor, Luis Sastre, Joel Chianese, Laldanmawia Ralte

Hyderabad FC captain and Sandesh Jhingan's partner in the Indian National Team will lead the side and will play in front of the defence to provide the much needed support to his central defensive partner Joao Victor. Khan can play both as a central defender and a central defensive midfielder. With Hyderabad FC's defensive setup, it is expected that the 32-year old will be used as a blocker behind the midfield. Khan's aerial prowess and tactical abilities will make him useful in set-piece situations.

⚽ Less than 3 weeks to go. The boys are putting in the hard work! #HFCPreseason #HyderabadFC 💪🟡⚫ pic.twitter.com/IyzbJnjweD — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) November 5, 2020

Ahead of the defensive midfield, new signing Lluis Sastre will take the primary position of the central midfielder in the team. Sastre will be needed to be on his creative high and be the source of chances for the strikers. He will be paired up with Laldanmawia Ralte and Joel Chianese on either wings.

While Laldanmawia Ralte will take the right-wing and hope to repeat the quality of his stints at Aizawl FC and SC East Bengal. Joel Chinanese can be used in his secondary position of a left-winger. However, if the formation tweaks from a 4-2-3-1 formation to 4-1-3-2, Chianese can be used a secondary striker beside marksman Aridane Santana. Chianese will be key in Hyderabad FC's attacking moves and score some goals as well.

Aridane Santana in training.

Forward: Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana was excellent in the first half of the 2019/20 season at Odisha FC before his departure to the Spanish side Cultural Leonesa. Santana scored 9 goals, made 2 assists in his tenure at Odisha FC. Santana's physique and quick movement on and off the ball will brew trouble for the other defenders. He is expected to play as the single striker and act as the target-man as the star-studded midfield finds a way to pick out the Spaniard.