ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Hyderabad FC lock horns with FC Goa in the third game of Matchday 3 at the Tilak Maidan, as a part of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL). Hyderabad FC will look to get back to winning ways while the Goa-based club will hope to extend its fine form in the league.

Hyderabad FC have performed quite well in ISL 2020-21, compared to how they fared last season. The club has managed to provide a few positive results, despite being hit by several injury concerns. The Manuel Roca-coached side lost its previous two outings to Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters. The Nizams will look to grasp the three points when they meet FC Goa on Wednesday.

FC Goa, on the other hand, are too much reliant on their striker Igor Angulo, who is the leading goal-scorer of ISL 2020/21 so far. The Spanish striker's brace in their previous game against Jamshedpur FC helped them put a full stop to their losing streak. They have had a bittersweet season with three wins, three losses, and two draws. The other players will also have to step up if the club is to make it to the playoffs this season as well.

Hyderabad FC have played high-intensity football and will look to pose a threat to the FC Goa backline, which has kept only one clean sheet this season.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa - All you need to know

Hyderabad FC and FC Goa will face each other for the third time when they go head to head in tomorrow’s ISL clash. FC Goa have won on both occasions.

In their previous face-off, FC Goa emerged 4-1 winners over the Nizams.

Top goal scorers from the current season

Hyderabad FC – Aridane Santana (4)

FC Goa – Igor Angulo (8)

Clean sheets from the current season

Hyderabad FC – Subrata Paul (2)

FC Goa – Mohammad Nawaz (1)

Stats and Numbers from the current season

Most Saves – Mohammad Nawaz (FCG) -14, Subrata Paul (HFC) – 14

Most Passes – Edu Bedia (FCG) – 601, Akash Mishra (HFC) – 306

Most Tackles – Alberto Noguera (FCG) – 33, Akash Mishra (HFC) - 29

Most Fouls – Edu Bedia (FCG) – 14, Aridane Santana (HFC) -18