ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa prediction, preview, team news and more

Hyderabad FC face FC Goa in an exciting clash on Wednesday in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Hyderabad FC's gaffer Manolo Marquez had a tough task at hand early in the season. The injuries to key foreign players like Fran Sandaza, Lluis Sastre, and Joel Chianese put the Nizams at a disadvantage. However, the team did exceedingly well to collect nine points from seven matches.

The young Indians have caught everyone's eyes, but the team still misses the service of the foreigners. Two successive losses have pushed Hyderabad FC to the 8th position. A win against FC Goa will be crucial in their quest for the top-four spot.

FC Goa are one of the strongest sides this season. As Marquez said before the match, the Gaurs are "surely one of the favorites to end the season in the top-4."

FC Goa are currently sixth on the table with eleven points from eight matches. They come into this clash on the back of a win. The team has been depending too much on Igor Angulo this season. They need other players to step up if they want to stay in contention for the top spot in this ISL.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa head-to-head

Hyderabad FC have a forgettable record against FC Goa in the ISL. Last season FC Goa completed the double over the Nizams. The last time these two sides met, Hyderabad FC lost 1-4 to FC Goa.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Team News

After playing Fran Sandaza against the Kerala Blasters, Manolo Marquez revealed that Lluis Sastre and Joel Chianese will return to the squad as well.

With FC Goa not having any notable exclusions from their end, the match promises to be a thriller.

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Predicted XIs

Hyderabad FC (4-2-3-1): Subrata Pal, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Liston Colaco, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana

FC Goa (4-2-3-1): Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alexander Jesuraj, Igor Angulo

Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Prediction

With Hyderabad FC's attack bolstered by the return of their foreigners, and FC Goa playing well too, the match should be entertaining. We predict the scoreline to be level at the end of full-time.

Predictions: Hyderabad FC 2-2 FC Goa