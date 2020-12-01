With a win and a draw to their name in the 2020-21 Indian Super League, Hyderabad FC is flying high as this is their best start to an ISL season. Under the stewardship of Manolo Marquez, the club is going through a rebuild and might even challenge for a place in the playoffs this season.

In contract, Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC enter the fixture with a loss followed by a 2-2 draw. But despite the adverse results, Jamshedpur seem to be on the right track with Nerijus Valskis, the top goalscorer in the league last season, finding his golden touch in front of the goal.

Coyle will also be pleased about Jackichand Singh and Valskis linking up well in the attack. The former was an important part of FC Goa's attack that helped the club claim the Winners' Shied in the previous season.

In the goalless draw against Bengaluru FC, Joel Chianese and Lluis Sastre hobbled off in the first half with injuries. Both players will miss the clash against Jamshedpur FC. It remains unlikely that striker Fran Sandaza will take the field either. Marquez will have to dip into the pool of Indian talent on his roster.

All in all, a good match-up is on the cards. Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC will kick off at the Tilak Maidain Ground in Vasco on the 2nd of December (Wednesday) at 7:30 PM IST.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Head-to-Head

Both sides met for the first time on 29th October 2019 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex where Jamshedpur FC claimed a 3-1 win. The second game in was in Hyderabad and was a 1-1 draw.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Team News

Hyderabad FC will be without Chianese and Sastre. It's speculated that Chianese has an ankle issue while Sastre withdrew due to a hamstring problem. Fran Sandaza's participation also remains in doubt.

Speaking on their absences, Marquez said, "For sure they will not play tomorrow... I don't want to tell if they will miss two or three games or even a month. We have the MRI but we don't know how long they will be out for."

Nerijus Valskis and Aitor Monroy will be key for Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle will be without first-choice goalkeeper Rehenesh TP after he got sent-off against Odisha FC. Pawan Kumar is most likely to be the replacement.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Subrata Pal; Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Ashish Rai, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojari, Halicharan Nazary, Aridane Santana (C)

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: Pawan Kumar, Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mobashir Rahman, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nerijus Valskis, Isaac Vanmalsawma

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction

With the way both teams have played so far, calling a victor is not easy. Hyderabad FC is missing two important players while Jamshedpur FC is missing their ace goalkeeper. Although most possibilities point towards a draw, one could see Jamshedpur FC coming out as a 2-1 winner.