The seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) rolls on with the third round of fixtures as undefeated Hyderabad FC take on Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

The coastal state of Goa plays host to the ISL 2020-21 season, with three venues - Tilak Maidan, GMC Stadium and Fatorda Stadium, holding matches behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions in India.

Hyderabad FC Preview

Hyderabad FC have managed to put aside the disappointment of their shambolic ISL debut campaign last year and started off on a bright note. With a win over Odisha FC in their opening clash, Hyderabad FC showed they have assembled a good combination of overseas talent and promising Indian youngsters.

With the experienced Indian custodian Subrata Paul in the goal, the Nizams have used youngsters Ashish Rai and Akash Mishra as full-backs alongside overseas signing Odei Onaindia.

Hyderabad FC also have talented midfielders such as Adil Khan, Nikhil Poojary, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary and Sahil Tavora. The club's Indian recruits have considerable experience playing in the ISL. Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca has to deal with the injury setbacks to Joel Chianese and Lluis Sastre, both of whom are crucial to their attack.

Jamshedpur FC Preview

Jamshedpur FC have got off to a shaky start in ISL 2020-21 after one loss and draw in their two matches so far. Head coach Owen Coyle will expect his players to hit their strides and notch up the first win of the competition.

Despite the smashing form of their key striker Nerijus Valksis (three goals in two matches), the Red Miners have lacked bite in their midfield and defence. The likes of Peter Hartley and Stephen Eze will have to step up in the backline and provide stability.

Jackichand Singh has been perhaps the only midfielder who has shown signs of promising play on the flanks. He has offered glimpses of brilliance with his fiery pace and crossing ability for the target man Valskis in the box.

Owen Coyle will hope his side are able to mend their ways at the back and take control of proceedings in the middle of the park to stop Hyderabad FC.

ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Prediction

Hyderabad FC players in training (Image - Hyderabad FC Twitter)

With Hyderabad FC making their debut in the ISL last year, these two sides have faced off on just a couple of occasions. One match ended in a draw whereas Jamshedpur FC emerged victorious in the other fixture.

Both sides have contrasting goals for themselves coming into the clash - Hyderabad FC want to keep their momentum going whereas Jamshedpur FC want to get going with a win.

Prediction: Hyderabad FC 1 - 1 Jamshedpur FC