ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC who won the game yesterday?

Hyderabad FC played Jamshedpur FC in their third game of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season. Hyderabad FC has made a great start to the Indian Super League having won one and playing out a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC.

Jamshedpur FC has not had the best of starts to their campaign having lost to Chennaiyin FC and playing out a draw against Odisha FC.

The first half started on a positive note for both the teams as both teams tried to get the early lead. After the initial end to end action, both teams took a more cautious approach and attempted to control the game and keep possession of the ball.

The first half ended with the scoreboard reading Hyderabad FC 0-0 Jamshedpur FC.

Hyderabad FC took the lead early in the second half only to see Jamshedpur FC equalise in the 85th minute to secure a point from the game. The match ended 1-1.

Jamshedpur FC still suffers from Goalkeeping howlers.

In their previous game against Odisha FC, Jamshedpur FC lost out on all three points due to a bizarre mistake from goalkeeper TP Rehenesh which saw the former NorthEast United FC goalkeeper getting his first red card of the season. Today Jamshedpur FC had another former NorthEast United FC keeper Pawan Kumar play as the goalkeeper, and he too made a mistake which led to Hyderabad FC score the opening goal of the game at the beginning of the second half.

Pawan Kumar fumbled a regular shot from outside the box which put the ball right at the feet of Hyderabad striker Aridane who made no mistake in putting the ball into the back of the net from five yards out. Pawan had a below-average game as he did look out of position and shaky at times.

Jamshedpur FC will hope to sort out their goalkeeping woes as soon as possible or else they will have a lot of issues to deal with as the season progresses.

Hyderabad FC looks a rejuvenated side this season.

Hyderabad FC was poor, to say the least, last season. This season though they managed to turn things around and are one of the most exciting teams to watch. Hyderabad FC was missing two crucial players Joel Chianese and Spanish midfielder Lluis Sastre. On the pitch, though they didn't look like a side that missed the players too much as they played some outstanding attacking football. The likes of Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary and Mohammed Yasir made some excellent runs and troubled the Jamshedpur defence at regular intervals.

Liston Colaco has been a treat to watch this season.

At the dying moments of the game, Hyderabad FC's star striker Aridane who also scored for them was substituted due to an injury scare. Coach Manuel Marquez will be hoping the injury to Aridane isn't too bad as he already has two-star players out with injury and dealing with a third injury could be a herculean task.

Jamshedpur FC impresses with their brand of football but fails to get results.

Jamshedpur FC will be remembered as the team which broke Hyderabad FC's run of two consecutive clean sheets when they scored in the dying embers of the game to level the scores and earn a point from the tie. Jamshedpur FC in the three games they have played this season has showcased an attacking brand of football which has often left them vulnerable at the back.

The likes of Jackichand Singh, Alexandre Lima, Aitor Monroy and Nerijus Valskis make a formidable attack line that provides some mouthwatering moves. Valskis who had managed to score in the previous two games failed to get his name on the scoresheet today, but he did come close to scoring on a couple of occasions. Owen Coyle has also managed to use the young boys Amarjit Singh and Mohammad Mobashir in a role where they showcased their talents properly. Defender Stephen Eze scored in the 85th minute through a wonder strike from the edge of the box to give the Red Miners a hard-earned point from the tie.

Owner Coyle will also be happy seeing his defender get his name into the scoresheet. Owen Coyle though will hope his side can turn these draws into wins or else they will find it difficult to reach the playoffs.