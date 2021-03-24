The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season saw some of the finest Indian youngsters show their worth on the big stage.The experienced campaigners weren't left behind, and once again proved their mettle.

Sportskeeda looks at the Indian Team of the Season, based on individual performances in ISL 2020-21:

ISL 2020-21: Indian Team of the Season (Image: Line Up 11)

ISL Best Indian Goalkeeper

Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City FC): Amrinder Singh was the chief shot-stopper for Mumbai City FC. Singh kept the most number of cleansheets (10) this season and was one of the best goalkeepers.

ISL Best Indian Defenders

Sandesh Jhingan (ATK Mohun Bagan FC): Sandesh Jhingan returned to mainstream Indian football after a year of rehabilitation. He stamped his authority as one of India's finest centre-backs in the 2020-21 ISL. His partnership with Tiri at the back played a crucial role in ATK Mohun Bagan's run to the final.

Chinglensana Singh (Hyderabad FC): Chinglensana Singh had a fantastic season with Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC. The 24-year old was a vital cog in the Hyderabad wheel. He partnered up well with Odei Onaindia in central defense for the Nizams.

Akash Mishra (Hyderabad FC): Akash Mishra was one of the many talents that emerged in the recently-concluded Indian Super League season. Mishra was arguably the best left back of the season and rightfully earned his maiden call to the Indian national team camp in Dubai.

Asish Rai (Hyderabad FC): Asish Rai was one of the many youngsters that came out of the Hyderabad FC set up this season. The former Arrows left-back was exceptional until an unfortunate injury which ruled him out of the last few rounds of the league stage.

ISL Best Indian Midfielders

Rowllin Borges (Mumbai City FC): Rowllin Borges's role was an important part of Sergio Lobera's plans at Mumbai City FC. With the constant absence of Hugo Boumous in midfield, Borges was paired with Jahouh. He helped create chances for his side, in addition to performing his regular duties as a defensive midfielder.

Lalengmawia (NorthEast United FC): Popularly known as 'Apuia', Lalengmawia dictated proceedings from the midfield for NorthEast United FC. He was used just in front of a double pivot and was the primary creative force for his side. His exemplary ball control and vision earned him a lot of praise.

ISL Best Indian Wingers

Jerry Mawihmingthanga (Odisha FC): Jerry Mawihmingthanga was at the heart of the majority of Odisha FC moves in the 2020-21 season. The winger was the top Indian assist provider (5 assists) in the league stage.

Bipin Singh (Mumbai City FC): Bipin Singh was one of the most improved Indian players of the season. Singh was pivotal to Sergio Lobera's 4-3-3 and 4-1-3-2 system at Mumbai City FC. He was used as a winger and a withdrawal striker. Singh scored the season's only hat-trick in a 6-1 win over Odisha FC.

ISL Best Indian Forwards

Manvir Singh (ATK Mohun Bagan FC): Manvir Singh scored six goals for ATK Mohun Bagan FC and showed his abilities as a winger as well. His pace and trickery on the ball made him a key part of Antonio Lopez Habas's side.

Ishan Pandita (FC Goa): The former Leganes CF striker made a name for himself in his first professional season in India. Pandita scored four goals and was majorly used as an impact sub, a role he played to perfection.