ISL 2020-21: 'Jamshedpur FC is one club in India that has everything a player needs,' says Jackichand Singh

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur Football Club announced the arrival of right-winger Jackichand Singh on a free transfer from FC Goa on Tuesday.

Jackichand Singh was one of the best players for the Gaurs in the 2019-20 edition of the ISL and will look to make the best of his opportunity at Jamshedpur FC.

The rise of Jackichand Singh

Jackichand Singh came under the Indian football limelight during his senior team debut for Shillong-based Royal Wahingdoh FC (now defunct) in the I-League 2014-15 season. Wahingdoh had gained promotion to the top division after winning the I-League 2nd Division in the 2013-14 season.

Singh's partnership with fellow winger Seityasen Singh caused problems for I-League heavyweights like Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

He earned his first Indian Super League move with FC Pune City (now defunct) in the 2015-16 season. Since then, he has played for clubs like Salgaocar FC, Mumbai City FC, East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters in the I-League and Indian Super League.

Speaking to the Jamshedpur FC Media, Jackichand Singh said:

“Playing for Jamshedpur FC is a fantastic opportunity for me. Jamshedpur is one club in India that has everything a player needs, and the entire country knows how passionate and vocal the people of Jharkhand are for football. I am convinced with the philosophy and the path Jamshedpur FC are following and hope to contribute with my heart and soul to help the club achieve much-deserved success. Of course, I look forward to achieving this under the robust leadership of Owen Coyle."

Jackichand Singh's move to FC Goa rekindled his playing style as he flourished under Sergio Lobera. The Manipuri winger was part of the fierce attacking trinity which also consisted of Brandon Fernandes and Ferran Corominas.

Singh played 40 games in two seasons and scored 9 goals. He also created 9 goals courtesy of his exquisite performances on the wings. He has 19 Indian national team appearances to his name.

Speaking of Singh, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle said:

“Mesmerizing – one word to perfectly describe Jacki. He is a highly rated and talented winger who was wanted by many teams in the ISL. Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives, and I’m delighted he’s joining. He will add pace, power, and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team.”

Jackichand Singh's pace and mobility down the flanks will complement Nerijus Valskis' accuracy and intensity in the box. The duo is expected to spearhead the Jamshedpur attacking front under Owen Coyle.