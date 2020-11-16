ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI

Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC will look to make it to the top-four for the very first time when they take the pitch in the ISL 2020-21 season.

The Red Miners have earned a reputation for being a mid-table team with the ability to make it bigger. To help them realize their potential, the Tata Steel-owned team has brought in quite a lot of experienced foreigners and added a youthful Indian roster. The Owen Coyle-reigned side can be full of surprises in the upcoming season.

How will Jamshedpur FC line up?

Goalkeeper: Rehenesh TP

Jamshedpur FC will have interesting competition for the spot between the sticks. One of the Jamshedpur FC recruits, Pawan Kumar was one of the stand-out custodians in the 2018-19 season for NorthEast United FC when they made it to the playoffs.

He will be challenged by another former NorthEast United FC goalkeeper Rehenesh TP, who will be donning the Jamshedpur FC colors this season. Both the keepers fall in the above average spectrum in the Indian goalkeepers graph.

However, since Rehenesh has that little edge in experience and nad has played for bigger clubs like SC East Bengal in the past, the Kerala-based goalkeeper may get the nod ahead of Pawan Kumar.

Defense: Peter Hartley. Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ricky Lallawmawma

Jamshedpur FC players training

The Jamshedpur FC defense will be led by the captain Peter Hartley. He has massive experience in marshalling defenses in the lower divisions of English football and most recently, Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership. He captained the Scottish side to the UEFA Europa League before joining Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC.

Hartley will be partnered by Stephen Eze in the central defense. The Nigerian international is in his prime years and has decent experience in top tier of African football.

Laldinliana Renthlei, who was one of the trusted lieutenants under Owen Coyle at Chennaiyin FC, is expected to take the left full-back position. Ricky Lallawmawma is expected to take the other wing in defense. The former ATK right full-back is fast down the wings and can swing in some decent crosses as well.

Midfield: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Aitor Monroy, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima

Aitor Monroy will continue to act as a sweeper for the Red Miners in his second season at the club. Monroy is a great blocker and distributor of the ball at the same time. He will be partnered by FIFA U-17 World Cup Indian national team captain Amarjit Singh in the central defensive midfield. Both Amarjit Singh and Aitor Monroy will be shouldered with defensive and build-up play responsibilities.

The central midfield is expected to be led by youngster Isaac Vanmalsawma. They also have Mobashir Rahman as an option. The left wing is expected to be taken by Brazilian winger Alex Lima who may also act as a secondary striker or a false number nine. The right wing will be with new signing Jackichand Singh, who was excellent with FC Goa in the 2019/20 season, scoring 5 goals and assisting thrice.

Forward: Nerijus Valskis

Jamshedpur FC's most important signing for the season, Nerijus Valskis will have a huge role to play if Owen Coyle's side wants to make it to the play-offs for the first time ever. Valskis was the Golden Boot winner in the 2019-20 season and will have to keep scoring regularly. He was under Owen Coyle at Chennaiyin FC and was pivotal to Chennaiyin's late surge in the season. He will depend on the likes of Jackichand Singh and Alex Lima to set him up in front of goals.