ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC v Chennaiyin FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC open their 2020-21 ISL campaigns at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Tuesday evening.

Last year's beaten finalists, Chennaiyin FC will come up against the man who inspired them after he took over mid-season last year. Owen Coyle is now the head coach of Jamshedpur FC, and will be looking to revive the fortunes of his new club.

In their three years in the ISL, Jamshedpur FC have not made the playoffs even once, and last year, they had their worst league finish. In a season when they were hit hard by injuries to key players, Jamshedpur finished eighth in the ISL league stages.

Chennaiyin, on the other hand, have replaced Coyle with Hungarian Csaba Laszlo, and have undertaken somewhat of a rebuild, with five new foreigners in the squad this season.

Jamshedpur FC v Chennaiyin FC Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC have faced each other six times in the ISL. Jamshedpur FC have beaten Chennaiyin only once while the two-time ISL champions have won two games, with three other fixtures ending in draws.

Last season, Owen Coyle made his Chennaiyin FC managerial debut in an away clash at Jamshedpur, which ended in a 1-1 draw. At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennaiyin ran out comfortable 4-1 winners.

Jamshedpur FC v Chennaiyin FC Team News

Coyle has taken his hitman Nerijus Valskis with him from Chennaiyin FC to Jamshedpur FC, and the Lithuanian is expected to start this game leading the line. Jackichand Singh is also a massive addition to the Jamshedpur FC squad after his two terrific seasons with FC Goa.

Captain Peter Hartley and Stephen Eze will look to form a strong partnership at the heart of the defense. In addition to Valskis, Coyle also has former Chennaiyin FC player Laldinliana Renthlei in his ranks, and he is expected to take up the right-back slot.

Much is also expected out of Amarjit Singh Kiyam, who had a stop-start season last time, thanks to injuries.

For Chennaiyin FC, Laszlo has already said that he is unlikely to change too much of what they were doing last year. Anirudh Thapa and Edwin Sydney Vanspaul are expected to continue in central midfield, with new signing Reagan Singh replacing Renthlei at right-back.

The Valskis-shaped hole in the Chennaiyin side will be filled by Jakub Sylvestr, who will hope to get enough service from the likes of Rafael Crivellaro and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Jamshedpur FC v Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh Kiyam; Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Alex Lima; Nerijus Valskis

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa; Esmael Goncalves, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jakub Sylvestr

Jamshedpur FC v Chennaiyin FC Prediction

On paper, these are two evenly-matched teams, with some outstanding ability in their squads. We are sitting on the fence and predicting a draw in this game.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC