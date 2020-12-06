ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

ATK Mohun Bagan will be aiming to continue their 100% win record when they take on Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan in Matchday 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ATK Mohun Bagan FC have been electric so far this season, picking up nine points from nine. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have not been able to get the desired results so far. They sit seventh on the table, having picked up two points from three games.

Jamshedpur FC have had a few individual players putting up some good performances. But Owen Coyle has not been able to inspire this side to show the magic that Chennaiyin FC displayed under his guidance last year.

Nerijus Valskis, who won the Golden Boot last season for Chennaiyin FC, has continued his red hot form. So has ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna, who has already scored thrice so far.

ATK Mohun Bagan look very balanced in all the departments. In the opening match, they met Kerala Blasters and won the game, courtesy of the only goal from Roy Krishna. In the second game, they faced rivals SC East Bengal and emerged victorious with a great all-round performance.

ATK Mohun Bagan won their third match in stoppage time, courtesy of Roy Krishna's goal.

Jamshedpur have already conceded five goals in three games so far this season. That is one area Owen Coyle will look to improve. The team has shown it has quality creative players but it will need to address the issues at the back if it wants to make the playoffs.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - All you need to know

The two sides meet for the first time in the ISL. Antonio Habas' men will look to take all the three points as they aim for the ISL Shield. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, will be eager to get back to winning ways. This sets up an interesting clash for Indian football fans.

Top goalscorers from the current season

Jamshedpur FC - Nerijus Valskis (3)

ATK Mohun Bagan - Roy Krishna (3)

ISL 2020-21: Clean sheets

Jamshedpur FC - 0

ATK Mohun Bagan - 3