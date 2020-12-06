ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction, preview, team news and more

Winless Jamshedpur FC take on unbeaten ATK Mohun Bagan in an Indian Super League (ISL) match to be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Monday.

Jamshedpur FC have shown promise, albeit in patches. After bringing in Owen Coyle as their manager, Jamshedpur signed some quality players in the form of Nerijus Valskis, Jackichand Singh, and Peter Hartley.

However, the team has struggled in all the matches till now. After tasting defeat against Chennaiyin, Jamshedpur bottled a 2-goal lead against Odisha. In the third match, Stephen Eze saved the team blushes when he scored the equaliser late. Jamshedpur should be wary of the threat possessed by the in-form ATK Mohun Bagan.

The Mariners have won all of their matches till now, not conceding even once in the process. They haven't been explosive though, but that's just how Antonio Habas prefers to play.

The defense is like a wall, with the presence of Jhingan and Tiri at the back. After winning against Kerala Blasters, SC East Bengal, and Odisha FC, ATK Mohun Bagan will look to continue their winning streak against the struggling Jamshedpur FC.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan head-to-head

Jamshedpur FC and ATK have met several times before, but it will be the first time ATK Mohun Bagan will play against Jamshedpur FC.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news

Jamshedpur FC

Things don't look good for Jamshedpur FC as far as injuries are concerned. Joyner Lourenco, Narender Gehlot, and David Grande are set to miss the match. Alex Lima and Nick Fitzgerald are doubtful for the match too. The absence of 3 foreign players could severely hurt Owen Coyle's men on Monday.

Valskis will be instrumental for Jamshedpur FC (Courtesy-ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan will obviously be missing Jobby Justin and Michael Soosairaj, both of whom could be out for the rest of the reason. Edu Garcia missed the previous two matches, but coach Habas expects him to be available for tomorrow's match.

David Williams too couldn't play the last two matches after suffering a minor toe injury, and he could make a comeback tomorrow as well.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XIs

Jamshedpur FC predicted XI (4-3-3): TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2): Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Javi Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose, Prabir Das, David Williams, Roy Krishna

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction

Jamshedpur FC shouldn't be a tough team to face for ATK Mohun Bagan. Habas' side can expect full 3 points from the match tomorrow. It will take an immense effort from Jamshedpur to break the ATK Mohun Bagan barrier, something which is unlikely to happen.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan