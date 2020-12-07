The fourth round continues in the Indian Super League (ISL) with the high-flying ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Jamshedpur FC. The exciting battle between two of the league's most prolific strikers — Roy Krishna and Nerijus Valskis — will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa on Monday.

Jamshedpur FC Preview

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle will hope that his side are able to finally convert their positive play on the pitch into results. After starting out with a loss against Chennaiyin FC, Jamshedpur FC have drawn their following two clashes against Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC.

Midfielders Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, and Aitor Monroy have been working well to create chances for the team. They have the prolific goal poacher Nerijus Valskis as a target man up ahead.

Owen Coyle will hope his team is able to put its defensive frailties behind when it faces the in-form attacking line of ATK Mohun Bagan. Stephen Eze and Peter Hartley are the keys in their backline, who will hope to contain the dangerous Roy Krishna.

ATK Mohun Bagan Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan are one of the most in-form sides in the ISL 2020-21 with three wins on the trot. Antonio Habas' men have also been the most difficult to score against as the Mariners have not conceded a single goal in the competition. The defensive trio of Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, and Pritam Kotal have worked brilliantly alongside each other.

The star of the ATK Mohun Bagan squad continues to be the lethal striker Roy Krishna, who has goals in each of their three ISL matches. Habas has rotated the pair of David Williams and Manvir Singh alongside Krishna in the attack so far.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Prediction

Jamshedpur FC's Nerijus Valskis will aim to carry on his good form (Courtesy - ISL)

The two sides have faced each other six times over the past three seasons of the ISL. ATK enjoy the head-to-head advantage with three victories, whereas the Red Miners have won on just one occasion. Two matches ended in draws.

With the two sides looking promising in their attack, we are in for an exciting clashto kick off the week.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1 - 2 ATK Mohun Bagan