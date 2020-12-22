Jamshedpur FC will look to make an entry into the top-four with a win when they host FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday, at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.

The Red Miners have been a disciplined side so far. Owen Coyle's tactics have worked brilliantly for the fifth-placed Jamshedpur FC this season. They began their ISL 2020-21 campaign on a shoddy note with a 2-1 loss to Chennaiyin FC.

Since then, the Tata Steel-owned side has not lost a single fixture. They drew their games with Odisha FC, Hyderabad FC, SC East Bengal, and Mumbai City FC. The only wins were registered against ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC.

The Gaurs came into the tournament with a lot of promise, but are yet to find a settled first team line-up. Juan Ferrando has struggled to get the best out of his side. Players have played out of their natural positions, thus not allowing the team to reach the necessary fluidity on the ball. FC Goa have won just 2 games, drawn 2 and lost 3 games so far, including their last two fixtures.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa - All you need to know

Jamshedpur FC entered the ISL in the 2017-18 season. The Red Miners have faced the Gaurs on six occasions in the previous three seasons.

FC Goa have beaten Jamshedpur FC on 3 occasions. Jamshedpur FC have won twice while a single fixture between the two teams ended as a stalemate.

Head-to-Head results between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa

Jamshedpur FC 0-5 FC Goa

Advertisement

FC Goa 0-1 Jamshedpur FC

FC Goa 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC 4-1 FC Goa

Jamshedpur FC 0-3 FC Goa

FC Goa 2-1 Jamshedpur FC

Igor Angulo has scored 6 goals in just 7 games for FC Goa in the current season so far. (Image: ISL)

Top scorers from the current season

Jamshedpur FC - Nerijus Valskis (6), Stephen Eze (1), Aniket Jadhav (1)

FC Goa - Igor Angulo (6), Jorge Mendoza (2)

Clean sheets from the current season

Jamshedpur FC - TP Rehenesh (2)

FC Goa - Mohammad Nawaz (1)

More Stats and Numbers from the current season

Most Saves - TP Rehenesh (19 - JFC), Mohammed Nawaz (13 - FCG)

Most Passes - Aitor Monroy (250 - JFC), Edu Bedia (512 - FCG)

Most Interceptions - Stephen Eze (17 - JFC) Edu Bedia (13 - FCG)

Most Tackles - Aitor Monroy (36 - JFC), Alberto Noguera (33 - FCG)

Most Touches - Ricky Lallawmawma (373 - JFC), Edu Bedia (600 - FCG)

Most Shots - Nerijus Valskis (15 - JFC), Jorge Ortiz (28 - FCG)