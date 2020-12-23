ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa prediction, preview, team news and more

Jamshedpur FC host FC Goa at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on Wednesday, in the final Indian Super League (ISL) game before the short Christmas break.

Jamshedpur FC come into this match with a 6-game unbeaten run. Owen Coyle's team has looked like a potential contender to qualify for the top-four this season. With ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Mumbai City FC occupying the top two spots in the table, the contest for the remaining places is expected to go down to the wire.

The Red Miners lost their opening game of the season to Chennaiyin FC. They have since rebounded with 2 wins and 4 draws.

FC Goa have performed underwhelmingly this season so far. They have lost three games this season, including their last two fixtures. FC Goa have 2 wins and 2 draws in their kitty. The Gaurs need to start winning games to have the top-four spot within their reach as the season progresses.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa head-to-head

Jamshedpur FC have played FC Goa on six occasions. All of them were in the regular league stage in the past three seasons. FC Goa have emerged victorious 3 times, Jamshedpur FC have won twice while one game ended in a draw.

The last time these two sides met was back in February 2019 in the 2019-20 ISL league stage. The Gaurs blew away the Red Miners 5-0 in Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC form guide: D-W-D-D-W

FC Goa form guide: D-W-W-L-L

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa team news

Jamshedpur FC have a string of injury concerns. Key players like Amarjit Singh Kiyam are yet to attain full-match fitness. However, Owen Coyle will be delighted to have his midfield maestro Aitor Monroy back in the squad after serving his suspension.

FC Goa have a full squad available for selection and are expected to take the field without any changes against Jamshedpur FC.

FC Goa need to pick themselves up and start winning games again. (Image: ISL)

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa predicted XIs

Jamshedpur FC

Predicted XI (4-3-3): TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Alexandre Lima, Jackichand Singh, Aitor Monroy, Mohammad Mobashir, Nerijus Valskis, Aniket Jadhav.

FC Goa

Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Mohammad Nawaz (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aiban Dohling, Edu Bedia (C), Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Igor Angulo.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa prediction

Jamshedpur FC have looked exceptionally composed and settled as the season progresses. The Red Miners have been a disciplined and cohesive unit led by Owen Coyle.

FC Goa started on a shaky note and were bereft of wins. The Gaurs did start winning a few matches, but now find themselves with two losses on the trot. Both the teams will go into the game with the intention of winning, which will make the contest a fairly competitive one.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-1 FC Goa