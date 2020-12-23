Jamshedpur FC will lock horns with FC Goa in the eighth game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The match will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa as the league goes into a short break before Christmas.

Jamshedpur FC Preview

Jamshedpur FC have been one of the few in-form teams in the ISL 2020-21 season so far. They have managed to stay unbeaten over the last six matches since losing their ISL opener.

Englishman Owen Coyle's work in the off-season has shown dividends early on. With a sturdy defensive pairing of Stephen Eze and Peter Hartley, the Red Miners have managed to contain some of the top attacking sides in the league.

Jamshedpur FC will see the return of their midfield engine, Aitor Monroy after he completes his suspension. The likes of Laldinliana Renthlei and Jackichand Singh have been lethal along the wings for the Red Miners.

"They are very talented, young players and I truly enjoy working with them."



"They are very talented, young players and I truly enjoy working with them."

FC Goa Preview

Spanish head coach Juan Ferrando will hope his side will be able to quickly recover from its disappointing loss against Chennaiyin FC. Despite playing a strong brand of football, the Gaurs have lost their last two matches on account of defensive lapses.

The overseas duo of James Donachie and Ivan Gonzalez will aim to fortify the backline, with the team having conceded eight goals so far. They have youngsters like Saviour Gama and Alexander Romario Jesuraj putting in marauding runs along the wings.

Spaniard Igor Angulo had started his debut ISL season with six goals in the first five matches. He has not scored for the Gaurs in the last two ISL fixtures, but will be pumped to deliver against Jamshedpur FC.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Prediction

FC Goa will aim to get back to winning ways after two consecutive losses (Courtesy - ISL)

FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC have clashed on six occasions in the ISL over the past three seasons. FC Goa have won three of the six matches whereas Jamshedpur FC have emerged victorious twice. Only one match has ended in a drawn result between the two sides.

FC Goa won the last encounter between the two sides, with a thumping 5-0 margin. With two lethal strikers present in both the teams, we are in for a goal-fest at the Tilak Maidan on Wednesday.

Prediction - Jamshedpur FC 2 - 2 FC Goa