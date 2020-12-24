ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa - Who won the game yesterday?

Match No. 38 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 saw Jamshedpur FC taking on last season's league stage champions FC Goa.

The Gaurs haven't had the best of starts to the season while Jamshedpur FC had been unbeaten in their last six games. FC Goa came into this match on a two-match losing streak.

The game started with tackles flying right from the second minute. Jamshedpur FC took the lead in the 33rd minute through a Stephen Eze tap-in from an Aitor free-kick. The scoreboard at half-time read 1-0 in favor of the Red Miners.

FC Goa equalized in the 63rd minute through an Igor Angulo strike from the penalty spot. Angulo scored in injury time from a corner to secure the victory for FC Goa.

The scoreboard after the game read Jamshedpur FC 1-2 FC Goa.

Stephen Eze (in blue) gave Jamshedpur FC the lead in the first half. (Image courtesy: ISL)

Both teams score from set-pieces

Set-pieces seem to be one of the easiest ways to score in football. In reality, most teams fail to capitalize on the set-pieces that come their way. Today though, all the goals that both teams scored, came from set-pieces.

Jamshedpur FC opened the scoring in the game when Stephen Eze poked one in from an Aitor free-kick to give Jamshedpur the lead. FC Goa equalized in the second half through a penalty which Igor Angulo finished off calmly. The Gaurs secured the win in the 90th minute when Igor Angulo headed the ball in from a corner.

Set-pieces have become a vital aspect of the modern game, and today's goals are proof of that statement.

Is VAR the need of the hour?

A lot of coaches have been vocal about the standard of referees in the ISL. We have seen a host of bad decisions ruin games for teams. It has been an issue that has been plaguing Indian football for a long time.

Today, Jamshedpur FC had a genuine goal disallowed in the 87th minute. Alex Lima hit a sweet shot that hit the bar's underside, dropped inside the goal-line and came out. TV replays showed that the whole ball cleared the goal-line by some margin, yet the linesman could not see it clearly. Issues such as this have been common in football and to curb such issues, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was introduced.

The call for VAR will become even stronger after today's game. At the same time, VAR remains a product that is costly and could be out of All India Football Federation's reach.

Igor Angulo has filled Coro's shoes

Ferran Corominas or Coro is an ISL legend in his own right. Some people say that Coro is the best striker ever to ply his trade in India.

When Coro decided not to renew his contract with FC Goa, people wondered who would replace the magician from Spain. The answer is Igor Angulo.

Before coming to India, the Spaniard was the top scorer in the Polish league. As things stand, Igor has efficiently filled Coro's shoes. If Igor continues to perform the way he is doing at the moment, he will surely build his own FC Goa legacy. His two goals today made him the highest scorer of the so far, with eight goals.