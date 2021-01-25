Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - 4 things we learned

In match number 69 of the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League Jamshedpur FC played out a 0-0 draw with Hyderabad FC.

Jamshedpur FC came into the match having lost their last three games and it was crucial for them not to lose this one to stay in the run for a playoff spot.

Hyderabad FC came into the game without having won their last two games. They had drawn two, won two and lost one in their previous five games.

Hyderabad FC needed the win to cement their place in the top four and maintain the gap they have with others.

Both teams hit the crossbar in the first half but failed to score. The scoreboard at half-time read 0-0.

The second half continued to be a cagey affair. Both teams failed to break the deadlock with the scoreboard reading 0-0 at full time.

Let's take a look at four things we learned from the game today.

#4 Hyderabad FC waste chances galore

Hyderabad FC have been one of the most entertaining teams to watch this season due to their attacking brand of football.

They created many chances in the match, especially within the first 30 minutes, but the forwards failed to capitalise on the opportunities created.

Aridane, Halicharan and Chianese all were guilty of missing good chances. Had Hyderabad FC converted their chances the story of today's game would have been different.

Manuel Marquez will hope his forwards don't waste such chances in future games.

#3 Jamshedpur FC hit a rough patch

Jamshedpur FC were in a playoff place after the first few rounds of games.

The team looked to be a set unit, and all seemed to be going according to plan for the Red Miners.

But they have failed to win a single game in 2021 and has lost three and drawn one.

Jamshedpur FC needs to get out of their rough patch as soon as possible if they want to stay within reach of the top four.

#2 Dip in form for crucial players hamper Jamshedpur FC

A rough patch has hit Jamshedpur FC, and the main reason for this is the dip in form for crucial players like Nerijus Valskis, Peter Hartley and Stephen Eze.

Peter Hartley and Stephen Eze had a solid partnership at the back for Jamshedpur FC, but they now seem susceptible to attacks.

Nerijus Valskis who is the highest goalscorer for Jamshedpur FC has hit a barren patch.

Jamshedpur FC were heavily dependent on Valskis for goals, and with him hitting a barren patch the goals seem to have dried up for the team.

Jamshedpur FC and Owen Coyle will hope that their three most crucial players Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley and Nerijus Valskis get back to form quickly.

#1 Hyderabad FC's Indian contingent keeps performing

Hyderabad FC's Indian contingent were brilliant once again

Hyderabad FC have one of the most talented bunch of Indian players.

With Akash Mishra, Halicharan Narzary, Chinglensana Singh, Hitesh Sharma and Md Yasir grabbing the spotlight in every game, the talk has been about the Nizams' Indian players rather than the foreigners.

Manuel Marquez is a perfectionist and has been able to get the best out of his Indian players.

Such is the quality of the Indian players that the likes of Liston Colaco haven't been able to find a place in the starting eleven.

Apart from the goalkeeping spot, the Indian players have been exceeding expectations in all positions for Hyderabad FC.