ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Jamshedpur FC will look to enter the top four with a win over Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Jamshedpur FC had to wait for three games in the current season to get their first three points on the board. Owen Coyle's side defeated ATK Mohun Bagan after two draws and a loss. They drew their next two games before getting the better of NorthEast United FC. The Red Miners lost their second game of the season to FC Goa but rebounded to defeat Bengaluru FC 1-0 in their most recent fixture.

Kerala Blasters took 6 games to win their first fixture in the ISL 2020-21. They defeated Hyderabad FC 2-0 after an initial winless spell of three losses and three draws. Kibu Vicuna's side, however, failed to build on it and has lost its last two fixtures.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head

Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC have faced each other on six occasions. The Red Miners have beaten Kerala Blasters twice with the remaining games ending in a draw.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Previous Results

Jamshedpur FC 3-2 Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters FC 2-2 Jamshedpur FC

Kerala Blasters FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC 2-2 Kerala Blasters FC

Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Scorers from the current ISL season

Jamshedpur FC: Nerijus Valskis (6), Stephen Eze (3), Aniket Jadhav (1)

Kerala Blasters FC: Jordan Murray (3); Gary Hooper (2); Abdul Hakku, Sergio Cidoncha, Rahul KP, Jeakson Singh, and Vicente Gomez have scored 1 goal each.

Clean sheets from the current ISL season

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (3)

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes (2)

Kerala Blasters have only won 1 game so far in the ISL 2020-21 season.

More Stats and Numbers from the current ISL season

Most Saves - TP Rehenesh (JFC): 27, Albino Gomes (KBFC): 28

Most Passes - Aitor Monroy (JFC): 333, Vicente Gomez (KBFC): 415

Most Interceptions - Stephen Eze (JFC): 27, Jessel Carneiro (KBFC): 14

Most Tackles - Aitor Monroy (JFC): 47, Rahul KP (KBFC): 39

Most Touches - Ricky Lallawmawma (JFC): 456, Vicente Gomez (KBFC): 485

Most Assists - Jackichand Singh (JFC): 3; Sahal Abdul Samad, Gary Hooper, Seityasen Singh, Vicente Gomez, Nishu Kumar, Jordan Murray, and Facundo Pereyra (KBFC): 1 each.

Most Shots - Nerijus Valskis (JFC): 20, Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC): 16