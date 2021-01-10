ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

The eleventh game-week of the ISL 2020-21 will pit Jamshedpur FC against Kerala Blasters FC. The second match of the Sunday doubleheader will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC Preview

Jamshedpur FC come into this encounter on the back of a win. They defeated Bengaluru FC 1-0, courtesy of a strike from their overseas signing Stephen Eze.

The Nigerian international has been a revelation for the Red Miners and has emerged as one of the best defenders in the ISL. Eze has formed a stellar partnership with Peter Hartley. The two have been instrumental in getting the team three clean sheets in the last five matches.

The presence of Aitor Monroy and Alex Lima has been crucial in the Jamshedpur FC midfield. With Jackichand Singh and Aniket Jadhav on the wings, Owen Coyle's side has players who can create chances for the prolific Nerijus Valskis.

The Lithuanian striker has scored six goals in nine matches and is a top contender for the ISL Golden Boot award. He will hope to get back on the scoresheet after failing to hit the net since their draw against Mumbai City FC last month.

Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Kerala Blasters FC come into this match after suffering a couple of losses against Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC. Kibu Vicuna's team failed to build on their first win of the season against Hyderabad FC. With two losses on the trot, the Blasters continue to occupy the tenth spot on the ISL points table.

The Blasters will hope that their new signing Juande can bolster the midfield as they look to come out of this mini-slump. Jordan Murray will once again be the key man to deliver in attack for the Kerala side.

Time to dust ourselves off and go again 💪🏼#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/aymRxTIFN5 — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 8, 2021

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Prediction

Kerala Blasters' Gary Hooper (in yellow) in action against ATK Mohun Bagan (Courtesy - ISL)

Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC have clashed on six occasions over the past three seasons of the ISL. Jamshedpur FC have won two of those matches while the rest of the four games ended in a draw.

The fifth-placed Jamshedpur FC thus have a clear advantage in terms of their past record and their form this season. The Red Miners will look to grab a win and move into the top-four of the points table.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 2 - 1 Kerala Blasters FC