ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who won yesterday's match?

Jamshedpur FC’s return to action after a long gap didn’t turn out well as they went down by a 2-3 scoreline to Kerala Blasters FC in the 54th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL).

Jamshedpur FC started the match on the front foot as the duo of Nerijus Valskis and Mohammad Mobashir combined to create a chance in the 4th minute. However, Aniket Jadhav’s shot at the end of that move took a deflection off Jessel Carneiro before striking the woodwork.

Their momentum dissipated quickly in Kerala Blasters FC's favor as Gary Hooper started to trouble the backline. The Englishman dashed past a few players before playing a through ball to Jordan Murray. But the latter blasted his shot way over the post. Just a few minutes later, a Peter Hartley slip let Jordan Murray come up with a low cross. Hooper got to the ball but he couldn’t control the shot as it went way over once again.

Kerala Blasters FC didn’t have to rue these misses as Costa headed the ball into the back of the net two minutes later. Facundo Pereyra delivered an amazing free-kick but Costa had to risk an injury as he went down with pain after scoring the goal.

Fortunately for the Yellow Army, Costa was up and running soon, but it was Albino Gomes who kept the lead alive with a brilliant save. Nerijus Valskis connected a fine header off Aitor Monroy’s corner-kick but he was denied by a diving Gomes.

After the cooling break, Jamshedpur FC equalized out of nowhere as Valskis scored the first direct free-kick goal of this season. The chance came the Red Miners' way after Lalruatthara brought down Alex Lima just outside the box.

Owen Coyle’s men started the second half on a good note by winning a series of set-pieces. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC suffered a big blow in the 67th minute when Lalruatthara was sent off after being booked for a second time.

Interestingly, the game changed in Kerala Blasters FC’s favor after they went down to ten men as Jordan Murray regained the lead. Stephen Eze’s clearance from a throw-in fell nicely for Facundo Pereyra, who weaved his way into the box and took a shot. Unfortunately for Jamshedpur FC, TP Rehenesh pushed it into the danger area and Murray finished the job after that.

Rehenesh was guilty of conceding the third goal too when he fumbled with a mishit-through ball from Pereyra. Jordan Murray was right in front as he took a step to his left before finding the back of the net.

Two minutes later, Jamshedpur FC made it interesting as Nerijus Valskis headed home an inviting cross from Mohammad Mobashir. Murray even had a chance of scoring a hat-trick in stoppage time but Rehenesh pushed it away to safety this time. Eventually, Kerala Blasters FC held on for a thrilling 3-2 victory.

ISL 2020-21, JFC vs KBFC: Who was the Hero of the Match?

Jordan Murray went funky with his celebrations after winning the game for Kerala Blasters FC. Courtesy: ISL

Jordan Murray was named the ‘Hero of the Match’ for his two goals which helped Kerala Blasters FC register just their second win of the season. Murray combined well with Gary Hooper but he missed a couple of golden opportunities in the first half.

However, Murray redeemed himself by scoring two goals late in the match to turn the tide in Kerala Blasters FC’s favor. As always, he worked the channels very well as Facundo Pereyra and Hooper constantly tried to find him.