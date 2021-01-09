ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters prediction, preview, team news and more

After a break, Jamshedpur FC will be back in action in the ISL when they face the Kerala Blasters at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Sunday. This is Jamshedpur's first ISL game of the new calendar year. In their last game, 11 days ago, they beat Bengaluru FC 1-0, thanks to a late goal from Stephen Eze.

Jamshedpur are currently fifth in the ISL standings, with 13 points from nine games. A win in this game will see them leapfrog both FC Goa and Hyderabad FC and lift them to third place.

For Kerala Blasters, the season so far has been an all-too-familiar story. The Blasters are a spot above the bottom and have picked up just six points from nine games.

In their last game, they handed Odisha their first win of the current season, as they went down 4-2. The Blasters took the lead in that game through Jordan Murray but conceded four goals before Gary Hooper scored a late consolation.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters head-to-head

The Kerala Blasters have never beaten Jamshedpur in six attempts so far. The Red Miners have beaten Kerala Blasters twice before and the two teams have played out four draws.

Jamshedpur FC form guide: W-L-W-D-D

Kerala Blasters form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters team news

Jamshedpur FC

Despite beating Bengaluru FC in their last game, manager Owen Coyle has asked his side not to get carried away.

There are no known fitness issues at this point apart from long-term injuries, so the Jamshedpur are likely to field the same as in the previous game.

Kerala Blasters

Despite their loss to Odisha in the last game, the Kerala Blasters did seem to have found an attacking strategy that clicked. Changes are expected in defence, where Bakary Kone is expected to start again. Costa Nhamoinesu is a doubt for the clash against Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters predicted XIs

Jamshedpur FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima; Aniket Jadhav, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jackichand Singh; Nerijus Valskis.

Kerala Blasters

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Albino Gomes, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Jessel Carneiro; Vicente Gomez, Jeakson Singh; Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad; Facundo Pereyra; Jordan Murray.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters prediction

In good form and high on confidence, Jamshedpur will come into this game as the overwhelming favourites to win. The Blasters side are bereft of both those factors and are likely to struggle against better opposition.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters