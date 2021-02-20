Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC prediction, preview, team news, and more 

Jamshedpur FC will need to beat Mumbai City FC on Saturday to keep their slim ISL playoff dreams alive.

Jamshedpur FC have 21 points from 18 matches and are currently seventh in the standings. The Red Miners have to win their two remaining matches and depend on other results to seal a playoff berth.

Jamshedpur FC have lost seven matches in the ISL this season. Only Kerala Blasters (8) and Odisha FC (10) have lost more games than them.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have already booked their place in the playoffs. The Islanders are eyeing an attempt to overtake ATK Mohun Bagan at the top of the table as it will allow them to play in the AFC Champions League.

Mumbai City FC have let their foot off the pedal in recent games. With just two wins in seven matches, they currently find themselves five points adrift of league leaders ATK Mohun Bagan, who have played one game more.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC head-to-head

Jamshedpur FC hold the advantage over Mumbai City FC in head-to-head stats. They have won three matches against the Islanders, who have emerged victorious from the fixture twice. Two matches between the teams have ended in draws.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC team news

Nerijus Valskis scored against Mumbai City FC earlier in the season (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Apart from Nerijus Valskis returning to the starting line-up, Jamshedpur FC are not expected to make any more changes to their team. The back-four of Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, and Ricky Lallawmawma will be entrusted to guard the defense against Mumbai City FC.

Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, and William Lalnunfela will marshall the midfield, while Farukh Choudhary and Seiminlen Doungel will attack through the wings. Nerijus Valskis is expected to play as the lone striker upfront.

The AIFF disciplinary committee found Hugo Boumous guilty of 'insulting and defaming match officials.' Hugo received his fourth caution before a direct red card during the game. While he was automatically suspended for two games, his ban will now stretch to four matches. https://t.co/qWqZjZrES0 — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) February 19, 2021

With Hugo Boumous still suspended, Mumbai City FC might field an unchanged starting line-up. Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy will help the Islanders build from the back, with Rowllin Borges and Ahmed Jahouh playing as the two holding midfielders.

The trio of Cy Goddard, Raynier Fernandes, and Bipin Singh will be deployed as attacking midfielders, who will try and feed balls to lone striker Adam Le Fondre.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XIs

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, William Lalnunfela, Farukh Choudhary, Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Raynier Fernandes, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre

Catch Sportskeeda's live commentary of the 2020-21 ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Prediction

Jamshedpur FC have improved a lot since the arrival of January signings Farukh Choudhary and Seiminlen Doungel. With Mumbai City FC conceding seven goals in their last two matches, the Red Miners should back themselves to score a couple of goals.

The Islanders have found the back of the net seven times in their last three matches and are also expected to fire on all cylinders. Therefore, we predict an action-packed draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 2-2 Mumbai City FC