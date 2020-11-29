Jamshedpur FC will host Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa on Sunday. This will be the first time that the Indian Super League will see an afternoon fixture with Chennaiyin FC taking on Kerala Blasters FC in the second match of the day.

Jamshedpur FC come into this fixture after losing their first game of the season by a 2-1 margin to Chennaiyin FC. The latter made a rapid start and scored two goals within the first 30 minutes of the game. Star striker Nerijus Valskis did open his account but Jamshedpur FC could perhaps count themselves lucky that Chennaiyin didn’t score two or three more goals.

Manager Owen Coyle will hope that his skipper Peter Hartley is ready to play as the Scotsman has been said to be hungry to play the upcoming match against Odisha. However, Coyle will still miss the services of David Grande, Joyner Lourenceo and possibly Amarjit Singh too.

Their opponents for Sunday, Odisha FC also went down in their first fixture against Hyderabad by a 1-0 margin. Even though the scoreline doesn’t reflect it, Hyderabad FC completely dominated the proceedings.

Odisha FC’s gaffer Stuart Baxter seemed to have got his formation wrong as Manuel Onwu was forced to play on the right wing. The young midfield duo of Thoiba Singh and Saurabh Meher couldn’t make much of an impact as Hyderabad FC dictated play from the word go.

Just like Jamshedpur FC, Stuart Baxter will also be hoping that some of his main players like Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander and Jacob Tratt will be available for this crucial match.

Nerijus Valksis looked in decent rhythm during the game against Chennaiyin FC and even scored a goal. Courtesy: ISL

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC - All you need to know

There isn’t much of a history between these two sides as Odisha FC only joined the ISL in the last season after shifting base. The two sides split the two fixtures in the 2019-20 ISL season by a similar 2-1 margin.

Jamshedpur FC won their home fixture with goals from Sergio Castel and Rana Gharami (own goal) while Odisha FC registered a win at their own turf with a brace from Aridane Santana. The latter also scored in the away loss while Aitor Monroy came up with a penalty at the Kalinga Stadium.

Advertisement

Results of last two ISL matches between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC

Odisha FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Odisha FC

Top 3 goalscorers from last season

Jamshedpur FC – Sergio Castel (7), Noe Acosta (3), Piti (1)

Odisha FC – Aridane Santana (9), Manuel Onwu (7), Xisco Hernandez (5)

Clean sheets from last season

Jamshedpur FC - 2

Odisha FC - 4