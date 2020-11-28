ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC will lock horns with each other in the 10th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. Both the teams will be playing their second matches in the seventh season of the competition.

Jamshedpur FC began their ISL campaign with a narrow 1-2 loss to Chennaiyin FC. Nerijus Valskis was the goal scorer of the match after he headed the ball goalbound on connecting a cross from Jackichand Singh.

Odisha FC too lost their opening contest 0-1 to Hyderabad FC after Aridane Santana converted his penalty. They only had 6 shots in the game as compared to the opposition's 17.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC have faced each other only two times in the ISL and they have split the meetings. In the first encounter between the two sides, Jamshedpur FC picked up a 2-1 win whereas Odisha FC returned the favor later with a similar scoreline.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Team News

Jamshedpur FC had full strength at their disposal in their first match, but their center-back Peter Hartley suffered an injury in the first half and had to be taken out. David Grande's name was missing from the playing squad. Both the foreign players' availability remains uncertain for the upcoming game.

Jacob Tratt, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cole Alexander, and Vinit Rai couldn't find their names in the starting line-ups as they were either unfit or serving their quarantine period. They would be raring to make their first appearance in this edition of ISL.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Predicted Lineup

Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1): TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gehlot, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, John Fitzgerald, Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh, Alexandre Lima, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis

Odisha FC (4-2-3-1): Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Marcelinho, Nandhakumar Sekar, Manuel Onwu

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Prediction

Both Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC have a balanced squad for their match. With Valskis on their side, it is difficult to see how he won't score or provide an assist for Jamshedpur.

Regarding Odisha, Manuel Onwu looked off-color in their last match because he was deployed as a winger. If the coaching staff can play him as a center-forward, he will surely come up with a goal.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Odisha FC