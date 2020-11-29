ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Prediction - Who will win today's ISL 2020 match?

The first double header at the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 is upon us as Jamshedpur FC take on Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The coastal state of Goa is playing the host to this season's ISL competition with matches being held behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 restrictions in India.

Jamshedpur FC Preview

Jamshedpur FC faced off against Chennaiyin FC in their opening fixture of the ISL 2020-21 season. They were made to work hard by the highly intensive Chennaiyin side as they lost by a 2-1 margin.

Owen Coyle, the Jamshedpur FC gaffer, will take pride in his side's performance in the opener despite the defeat. The players played their hearts out through the 90 minutes of action on the pitch and gave a tough fight to the two-time ISL champions.

Last season's ISL Golden Boot Award winner Nerijus Valskis was on target with a well-taken header from a delightful cross put in by their winger Jackichand Singh. The latter was involved in a lot of the attacking play for the Red Miners along with Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Jamshedpur FC's overseas signings for this ISL season, Stephen Eze and Peter Hartley marshalled the backline, dealing with the dangerous Chennaiyin FC attack.

A new form of weight training before our upcoming fixture.😆🏋️ #JamKeKhelo #JFCOFC pic.twitter.com/xD642KzzAa — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) November 27, 2020

Odisha FC Preview

Odisha FC are also in search of their first win in this season's ISL after losing against Hyderabad FC in a 1-0 scoreline.

Advertisement

Despite having the talented duo of Marcelinho and Nandha Kumar Sekar in the midfield, they were not able to make an impression against the Nizams. Hyderabad FC were able to outwork and outplay the Odisha side on the pitch and it was pretty much a one-sided affair despite the scoreline not reflecting so.

The strike force of Manuel Onwu and Diego Mauricio will have to be in their best form when they take on Jamshedpur FC. The Red Miners are known to have one of the best defensive units in the ISL and the Odisha FC attackers will have their task cut out.

Stuart Baxter might have to look at Vinit Rai and Samuel Lalmuanpuia to get a chance to deliver in the Odisha FC midfield.

ISL 2020-21: JFC vs OFC Match Prediction

Odisha FC players in training (Image - Odisha FC Twitter)

Advertisement

The two sides have met on two occasions in the competition and have split the two meetings. They are thus tied at 1-1 in the head-to-head statistics.

Jamshedpur FC will be more confident coming into this clash after a spirited performance against Chennaiyin FC in their ISL 2020-21 opening fixture. They have one of the most lethal strikers in the league in the form of Nerijus Valskis and will back the Lithuanian to deliver in front of the goal. With a sturdy defensive line-up and a solid custodian between the sticks, they will make life difficult for the Odisha FC attackers.

Odisha FC will be hoping to put behind the disappointment of their opening encounter and back their talented bunch of Indian players to deliver results for them. With the likes of Marcelinho, Manuel Onwu and Nandha Kumar Sekar in their ranks, they will aim to get going in the attack as well.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Odisha FC