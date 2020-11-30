ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Who won the game yesterday?

Jamshedpur FC faced Odisha FC in their second game of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season. Both teams were searching for their first points of the 2020-21 season. The Red Miners lost their first game against Chennaiyin FC, while Odisha FC lost to Hyderabad FC.

The game began on a bright note for Jamshedpur FC as they took the lead in the 12th minute through a Valskis penalty. Valskis doubled Jamshedpur FC's lead in the 29th minute.

Odisha FC came back strongly in the second half and scored twice to level the game and secure a point from the game. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Nerijus Valskis ran the show for Jamshedpur FC in the first half

Nerijus Valskis, the Lithuanian striker, was the golden boot winner last season. He showed everyone again today why he is considered one of the best strikers in the league. He opened his scoring today through a penalty after Gaurav Bora handled the ball inside the box. His second goal was a typical poacher finish as he latched on to a loose back pass from Shubham Sarangi. His finish in the second goal was sublime, and it is worthy of praise.

Valskis was also the reason why the likes of Steven Taylor and Gaurav Bora had a busy day in defense. The former Chennaiyin FC striker always kept the Odisha FC defense on their toes and didn't let them have a moment of peace. He also tracked back and helped his defense.

Diego Mauricio stole the show in the second half.

Odisha FC was staring at their second straight loss in the Indian Super League 2020-21 season before Diego Mauricio decided to take things into his hands and secure a point for Odisha FC. After Jamshedpur FC was reduced to ten men, Odisha utilized the man advantage to perfection and managed to score two goals to get one point from the game.

Mauricio scored his first from a free kick in which he found himself right in front of goal unmarked, and managed to toe-poke the ball into the net.

His second goal was a wonder strike from the edge of the box — he dropped a shoulder and turned to bury the shot into the top corner from a Daniel pass.

TP Rehenesh's red card cost Jamshedpur two points.

Every team that TP Rehenesh has played for will agree on two things: the Kerala-born keeper makes some brilliant saves, but also has some bizarre blunders at essential moments that ruin his team's position.

Today the former NorthEast United FC shot-stopper made a schoolboy error when he handled the ball outside the box in a situation where it wasn't required. The result for such an offense was that TP, as he is known, was shown the red card, and it reduced Jamshedpur FC to ten men.

With TP Rehenesh and Pawan Kumar as their first choice keepers, Jamshedpur FC could face issues in their goalkeeping department as both keepers are prone to mistakes.

While Owner Coyle will be happy with his team's first-half performance, Stuart Baxter will be satisfied with his side's second-half performance and the result.