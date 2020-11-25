Kerala Blasters host NorthEast United FC in the seventh game of Indian Super League 2020-21 on Thursday at the Goa Medical College Ground, Bambolim in Goa.

Kerala Blasters come into this game after a dismal 0-1 loss in the season opener against ATK Mohun Bagan. Kibu Vicuna’s side showed promise in the fixture but lacked cohesion and combination, particularly in the midfield. The likes of Sergio Cidoncha, Vicente Gomez and Sahal Abdul Samad were not at their best and failed to set up Gary Hooper upfront for any clear cut chances. The Blasters will need to win the upcoming fixture against NorthEast United FC to regain confidence.

On the contrary, NorthEast United FC come into this fixture on the back of an unlikely and famous 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC in their first fixture of the season. Gerard Nus' side showed character and discipline in containing a star-studded Mumbai City FC.

The NorthEast United defense was at its best with the pair of Benjamin Lambot and Dylan Fox acting as pillars. The midfield also showed stability and maturity in approaching the game.

A win for NorthEast United pushes them to the summit of the league while Kerala Blasters will finally get their first points on the board.

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Team News

Kerala Blasters are expected to use Facundo Pereyra in a major role in the midfield as the other options failed to rise to the occasion. The rest of the team is expected to remain the same.

NorthEast United FC are expected to field the same side from their win over Mumbai City FC. Khalid Jamil is expected to be not on the touchlines after he is appointed as the Head of Scouting today.

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Predicted XI

Kerala Blasters FC (4-2-3-1): Albino Gomes (GK), Bakary Kone, Jessel Allan Carneiro, Costa Nhamoinesu, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Nongdamba Naorem, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sergio Cidoncha (C), Facundo Pereyra, Ritwik Kumar Das, Gary Hooper.

NorthEast United FC (4-3-3): Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (C) (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai, Lalengmawia, Khumanthem Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Miguel Vieira Babo Machado.

Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC Prediction

Kerala Blasters have the players to be one of the top contenders in this season, especially under their coach Kibu Vicuna, who is touted as a tactical genius. However, the resilience and the discipline that the NorthEast United FC showed in the first fixture make the upcoming game a very interesting affair. The two sides are riddled with players who can make the game very cagey or exciting at the same time.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters 1-1 NorthEast United FC

Where to watch

The game will be televised on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3 in India. Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP and JIO TV.

All the LIVE updates from the game will also be available at the Sportskeeda Exclusive LIVE Match Center.