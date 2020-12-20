ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know

Two teams in desperate need of a win meet at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, in the second of the two Indian Super League (ISL) fixtures on Sunday. Kerala Blasters FC and SC East Bengal are placed 9th and 11th on the table respectively, so this is a must-win clash for both sides.

Kerala Blasters were handed a 4-2 defeat by Bengaluru FC last Sunday. Rahul KP became the club’s first Indian scorer of the season and Albino Gomes even saved a Sunil Chhetri penalty. But defensive blunders from Kerala Blasters gifted the three points to the Blues. Kibu Vicuna’s Kerala Blasters have now leaked seven goals in just the last two games alone.

Here's what Kibu had to say about our #KBFCSCEB showdown tomorrow 💬#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/kBfQRHLfIZ — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) December 19, 2020

The Red and Golds also failed to contain their lead in a thrilling contest and went down 3-2 to Hyderabad. SC East Bengal’s first-ever goals in the ISL arrived through Jacques Maghoma. In the second half, the Nizams' offence was just too strong for Robbie Fowler’s men, who let in three goals in the space of 15 minutes.

The English manager’s frustrations on the sidelines continued but he might fancy his team’s chances against a Kerala Blasters side in equally miserable form.

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal - All you need to know

This will be the first-ever meeting between Kerala Blasters FC and SC East Bengal in the ISL. The two sides have the two worst defences in the league. The two teams have conceded 10 goals each in their five matches so far.

Gary Hooper has only one goal this season, and that too from the penalty spot (Courtesy: ISL)

Stats and Numbers from this season

Top scorers: KBFC – Sergio Cidoncha, Jordan Murray, Rahul KP, Gary Hooper, Vicente Gómez (1); SCEB – Jacques Maghoma (2)

Clean sheets: KBFC – Albino Gomes (1), SCEB – Sankar Roy (1)

Most saves: KBFC – Albino Gomes (10), SCEB – Debjit Majumder (9)

Most assists: KBFC – Nishu Kumar, Gary Hooper, Vicente Gómez, Seityasen Singh (1); SCEB – Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinmann (1)

Most shots: KBFC – Vicente Gómez (5), SCEB – Anthony Pilkington (14)

Most passes: KBFC – Vicente Gómez (227), SCEB – Matti Steinmann (239)

Most touches: KBFC – Vicente Gómez (263), SCEB – Matti Steinmann (284)

Most tackles: KBFC – Rahul KP (18), SCEB – Matti Steinmann (19)