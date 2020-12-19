ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal prediction, preview, team news and more

Kerala Blasters FC will hope to win their first game of the season when they host SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League on Sunday, at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim, Goa.

The Blasters have registered only 2 points from 5 games so far. They have lost to ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, and Bengaluru FC. Their only two points came from draws with NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC.

The Red and Golds are languishing at the bottom of the table, with just 1 point from their 5 games. They have lost to ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United, and Hyderabad FC so far. The only point was earned from a goalless draw with Jamshedpur FC.

Kerala Blasters will stay at 9th in the standings even with full points on Sunday. SC East Bengal, meanwhile, have the opportunity to replace the Blasters at 9th if they manage to win.

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal head-to-head

SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters will face each other for the very first time at the ISL.

Kerala Blasters FC guide: L-D-D-L-L

SC East Bengal form guide: L-L-L-D-L

SC East Bengal will pin their hopes on Anthony Pilkington to create goal-scoring chances. (Image: ISL)

Advertisement

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal team news

Kerala Blasters will miss their key midfielder Sergio Cidoncha as the Spaniard has been ruled out of the league season. Costa Nhamoinesu is set to return to the squad after serving his suspension. The return of Nhamoinesu at the back will strengthen Kibu Vicuna's defensive unit. It also means that supporting striker Jordan Murray will have to sit out this fixture.

SC East Bengal have their injury concerns as well. Captain Daniel Fox has been ruled out of this game and is yet to join the team training. Loken Meitei is also unavailable for selection. Aaron-Amadi Holloway is yet to regain match fitness, and will only see a few minutes in the game.

With so many concerns over availability, Robbie Fowler is expected to go with the same line-up which lost 3-2 to Hyderabad FC.

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal predicted XIs

Kerala Blasters FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Albino Gomes (GK), Bakary Kone, Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Vicente Gomez (C), Facundo Pereyra, Gary Hooper.

Advertisement

SC East Bengal

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Mohamed Irshad, Sehnaj Singh, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal prediction

Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal have struggled to register points in the league so far. Both the teams have had a complete overhaul of the squads since the last season. The Blasters have been finding the back of the nets, but defensively they have been extremely below par.

SC East Bengal could score goals only in their fifth game of the season. They have also been average defensively. The game is expected to be a tightly-contested one and could end up as a stalemate.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 1-1 SC East Bengal