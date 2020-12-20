Kerala Blasters FC are set to take on SC East Bengal in the second match of a Sunday doubleheader at the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The match will be held at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa behind closed doors.

Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Head coach Kibu Vicuna will hope his side is able to overcome the disappointment of two crushing losses. The Yellow Brigade lost against FC Goa and Bengaluru FC in their previous two ISL matches.

The Blasters will be pleased with the likely return of their midfield star Sahal Abdul Samad, who has recovered from injury. Jordan Murray and Gary Hooper will play in their attacking roles as the Kerala side aims to get into a consistent run of form.

The Blasters are placed in the ninth spot on the ISL standings, with two draws and three losses so far. Vicuna will hope that his team is finally able to hit its strides.

SC East Bengal Preview

SC East Bengal almost clinched their first win of ISL 2020-21 when they faced Hyderabad FC in their last fixture. Jacques Maghoma scored twice for the Red and Golds, but Aridane Santana's brace took the game away from them.

Overseas midfielders Anthony Pilkington and Matti Steinman combined well in the midfield. They controlled the flow of the play with crucial passes for the attackers.

East Bengal are currently at the bottom of the ISL standings, with one draw and four losses in their five matches. Robbie Fowler will hope his side is able to gain confidence from its positive play against Hyderabad FC.

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal Prediction

The two sides will face off for the first time in the ISL. With the talented Jeje Lalpekhlua and CK Vineeth in the attack, the Red and Golds will back themselves to do well against the Blasters. Kerala Blasters FC will have to be at their defensive best to curtail the new-found zeal in the East Bengal attack.

Prediction: Kerala Blasters FC 1 - 2 SC East Bengal