Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will cross swords in Match No. 102 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL). The game will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Kerala Blasters lost 4-0 to Hyderabad FC in their previous match and sacked their head coach Kibu Vicuna following the result. The game was evenly poised in the first half but lackluster defending after the change of sides took the Blasters down.

Kerala Blasters have one of the most fragile defensive units in the competition. They have allowed the opposition to score 33 goals in 18 matches.

Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against NorthEast United FC in their previous match. Lallianzuala Chhangte (8', 51') and Manuel Lanzarote (50') scored for the Marina Machans.

The former champions have missed a lot of gilt-edged chances up front this season. They have scored just 16 times in 18 encounters.

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head

Chennaiyin FC hold the edge over Kerala Blasters in their head-to-head battles. The Marina Machans have won six matches while their southern rivals have only three wins to their name. A total of six games have ended in a stalemate between the two sides.

In their previous meeting, Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC played a goalless draw. Albino Gomes saved Jakub Sylvestyr's penalty in the match.

Kerala Blasters wins: 3

Advertisement

Chennaiyin FC wins: 6

Draws: 6

Top goalscorers this season

Kerala Blasters: Jordan Murray - 4

Chennaiyin FC: Esmael Goncalves - 4, Lallianzuala Chhangte - 4

Clean sheets this season

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes - 3

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith - 6

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Albino Gomes - 56 (KBFC), Vishal Kaith - 47 (CFC)

Most Passes: Vicente Gomez - 836 (KBFC), Memo Moura - 780 (CFC)

Most Interceptions: Vicente Gomez - 22 (KBFC), Reagan Singh - 38 (CFC)

Most Tackles: Vicente Gomez - 74 (KBFC), Memo Moura - 96 (CFC)

Most Touches: Vicente Gomez - 1016 (KBFC), Memo Moura - 1022 (CFC)

Most Assists: Gary Hooper - 4 (KBFC), Jakub Sylvestyr - 3 (CFC)

Most Shots: Jordan Murray - 47 (KBFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte - 35 (CFC)