ISL 2020-21: List of foreign players playing this season

The upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) will witness 74 overseas players contracted with different clubs. While there are a few who have already played at least two seasons in India, a majority of the overseas talent have played one season or fewer in the ISL.

Among the foreign players, Spain has contributed the highest number with 20. Several clubs have filled the AFC spots with Australians with as many as 10 players from Down Under having signed. There are a handful of Brazilians as well amounting to a total of 8.

The quality of football is expected to rise from the previous season, especially given the fact that a handful of players have played top-flight football in some of the biggest leagues in the world.

Anthony Pilkington, Adam le Fondre, Gary Hooper, Steven Taylor and Daniel Fox are among those who have played in the English Premier League which is considered perhaps the best league in the world. The likes of Gary Hooper, Vicente Gomez and Bakary Kone have played in the UEFA Champions League on a few occasions as well.

Adam le Fondre, who recently signed for Mumbai City FC, joins the ISL on the back of some spectacular performances with Sydney FC where he netted 39 goals from just 57 games. Needless to say, the overseas players will have a massive role to play in the upcoming season of the ISL.

ISL overseas player list

ATK Mohun Bagan: Brad Inman, Tiri, David Williams, Carl McHugh, Roy Krishna, Edu Garcia, Javi Hernandez

Bengaluru FC: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Fran Gonzalez, Kristian Opseth, Deshorn Brown, Cleiton Silva, Juanan

Chennaiyin FC: Fatkhulo Fatkhuloev, Enes Sipovic, Memo, Isma, Eli Sabia, Rafael Crivellaro, Jakub Sylvestr

Kerala Blasters: Vicente Gomez, Jordan Murray, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Gary Hooper, Facundo Pereyra, Sergio Cidoncha

Advertisement

SC East Bengal: Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Aaron-Amadi Holloway

FC Goa: Igor Angulo, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Ivan Gonzalez, Jorge Ortiz, James Donachie

Hyderabad FC: Fran Sandaza, Aridane Santana, Joao Victor, Odei Onaindia, Joel Chianese, Lluís Sastre

Jamshedpur FC: David Grande, Nerijus Valskis, Alex Monteiro, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Nick Fitzgerald, Aitor Monroy

Odisha FC: Manuel Onwu, Steven Taylor, Diego Mauricio, Marcelinho, Jacob Tratt, Cole Alexander, Diawandou Diagne

Mumbai City FC: Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall, Cy Goddard

NorthEast United FC: Federico Gallego, Dylan Fox, Kwesi Appiah, Idrissa Sylla, Khassa Camara, Benjamin Lambot, Luis Machado