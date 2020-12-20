ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC

ATK Mohun Bagan will face off against SC East Bengal in the seventh game-week of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The match will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa behind closed doors.

ATK Mohun Bagan are placed in the second spot on the ISL standings, with 13 points from six matches. Their opponents, Bengaluru FC are just one spot behind them in the third position, with 12 points. The Blues have three wins and three draws so far.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match centre for the match between ATK Mohun Bagan & Bengaluru FC, which will bring you all the updates in real-time.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan

Head coach Antonio Habas Lopez will be pleased with his side's recent performances in the ISL against Hyderabad FC and FC Goa. After their winning streak ended against Jamshedpur FC, they were able to put the setback behind and bounce back.

The Mariners were made to work hard for their win against FC Goa in their previous ISL fixture. Roy Krishna's late penalty clinched the three points for the Kolkata side against the Gaurs.

Lopez has switched to a four-man defence after initially starting out with three at the back. Both David Williams and Manvir Singh were previously being used on the flanks behind Roy Krishna.

Injured - Michael Soosairaj, Joby Justin

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC have been one of the most consistent sides in ISL 2020-21 and have stayed unbeaten so far. They are on a two-match winning streak with convincing victories over Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC.

Sunil Chhetri has looked in great touch after a subdued start to the season. He has found attacking support in Brazilian winger Cleiton Silva. The latter has scored a couple of crucial goals for the Blues, including the late winner against Odisha FC.

They will miss the services of their promising winger Ashique Kuruniyan as he suffered facial fractures after a collision in the game against Odisha FC.

Injured - Ashique Kuruniyan

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

It's ATK Mohun Bagan versus Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda on Monday.⚔️



Need we say more? 🔥 #ATKMBBFC #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/XAjigUtxxv — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 19, 2020

At what time does the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC kick off?

India: December 21, 2020, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV