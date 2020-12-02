ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC

The third round continues at the Indian Super League (ISL) as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. The matches are being held behind closed doors owing to the restrictions due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

ATK Mohun Bagan have been in superb form since the start of ISL 2020-21, having won both their matches so far. After starting out with a win over Kerala Blasters in the season opener, they won the bragging rights in the Kolkata Derby with a comfortable win over SC East Bengal.

ATKMB's Roy Krishna has continued his scoring spree from last season and has made it two goals in as many matches. He has been ably supported by the likes of Carl McHugh and Javi Hernandez in the midfield. Head coach Antonio Habas has deployed a three-man defense with the sturdy line-up of Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan and Pritam Kotal which gave the team two clean sheets so far.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, continue to struggle this season, having one loss and a draw in their opening two matches. Head coach Stuart Baxter will take solace from the fact that they managed to close down a 0-2 deficit against Jamshedpur FC in their last encounter. Diego Mauricio proved to be a 'Super Sub' and helped his side mount a comeback in the final fifteen minutes to earn their first point.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match center for the match between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Odisha FC, which will be bringing you all the updates from the match and ISL live in real-time.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan

Head coach Antonio Habas won't be tempted to tamper much with his side's starting eleven that won the Kolkata Derby against SC East Bengal. Both Roy Krishna and David Williams started in attack and worked very hard to get into dangerous positions to score.

Advertisement

The midfield could see Edu Garcia making an appearance as he has the ability to control the flow of the game from the middle of the park.

Injured - Joby Justin, Michael Soosairaj

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Odisha FC

Odisha FC will be in high spirits after their comeback against Jamshedpur FC and will carry positive momentum going into the clash against ATK Mohun Bagan.

It will be interesting to see if head coach Stuart Baxter decides to use Diego Mauricio off the bench or give him a chance in the starting line-up. We could also see a change between the sticks with Arshdeep Singh coming back in for Kamaljit Singh.

The #KalingaWarriors are all set to take on another neighbouring club this Thursday.



Click on the link to read our preview ahead of the game against ATK Mohun Bagan👇https://t.co/D2X1M9MbW4#OdishaFC #ଆମଟିମ୍ଆମଗେମ୍ #AmaTeamAmaGame #ISL — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) December 1, 2020

Advertisement

Injured - None

Doubtful - Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Suspension - None

At what time does the match between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Odisha FC kick off?

India: December 3, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Odisha FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav

How to watch live streaming of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV