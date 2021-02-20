Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa

Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will square off in Match No. 101 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

The two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw the last time they met. However, a lot has changed since then. Carles Cuadrat is no longer in charge of Bengaluru FC, while FC Goa have made some smart additions to their squad in the January transfer window.

The sixth-placed Bengaluru FC have just 22 points from 18 matches so far, with only five victories to their name. To qualify for the playoffs, they need to beat both FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC and hope other results go in their favor.

FC Goa have accumulated 27 points from the same number of matches. The Gaurs have emerged victorious six times this season. But their nine draws have forced them to fight for the last playoff spot rather than comfortably sealing a berth beforehand.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa team news

Bengaluru FC

“They are a good team and it will not be an easy game, but I am sure the boys will give their best on the pitch.”



BFC TV caught up with Naushad Moosa to get his thoughts ahead of #BFCFCG. #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/tf85d6K9T7 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 20, 2021

Pratik Chaudhari will be back in contention after serving a one-match suspension. But the likes of Rahul Bheke and Juanan will be absent for the remainder of the season after picking up injuries.

Cleiton Silva was stretchered off the field in Bengaluru FC's last game. His availability remains doubtful for their upcoming clash with Goa. Dimas Delgado, who had to undergo a fourteen-day quarantine period following his return from Spain, will be available for selection.

Doubtful: Cleiton Silva

Injured: Rahul Bheke, Juanan

Suspension: None

FC Goa

FC Goa's Brandon Fernandes has been ruled out of the league stage following an injury. Adil Khan missed their last game owing to fitness concerns.

AIFF's Disciplinary Committee has cleared Edu Bedia to play. The Spaniard was alleged to have bitten Deepak Tangri in FC Goa's match against Chennaiyin FC.

Doubtful: Adil Khan

Injured: Brandon Fernandes

Suspension: None

When does the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa kick off?

India: February 21, 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Where and how to watch Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

How to watch the live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV