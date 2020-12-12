Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC at the Fatorda Stadium in their fifth match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.

Bengaluru FC are one of the three teams in the ISL that are still unbeaten. They have drawn three matches and won just once in the competition so far. They have conceded only four goals in their four matches.

At the other end, Kerala Blasters FC are in the hunt for their first win of the season. They have two draws squeezed between two losses so far, with the most recent one coming against FC Goa.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match centre for the match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, which will bring you all the updates in real-time.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Team News

Bengaluru FC

The Blues head coach Carles Cuadrat moved back to a three-man defence when they took on the NorthEast United FC side. Spanish defender Juanan scored his second goal of the season to open the scoring against the Highlanders.

The skipper Sunil Chhetri played on the left wing with the overseas players, Cleiton Silva and Deshorn Brown upfront in the attack. Indian youngster Suresh Singh Wangjam was impressive in central midfield. He played alongside the veterans Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu, and held his own.

Advertisement

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

It's that time of the year! 🔥 The Blues are up against the Blasters on Sunday, in their fifth clash of the 2020-21 Indian Super League. #BFCKBFC #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/cE5TUhUk04 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 10, 2020

Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna's search for his first ISL win continues after the Yellow Army lost to FC Goa. His side is up for another strong challenge when it takes on rivals Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium.

The Blasters are missing the services of midfielder Sergio Cidoncha, who has been ruled out due to injury. Spaniard Vicente Gomez scored his first ISL goal against the Gaurs in the 90th minute of the match as a consolation.

Vicuna will hope that his side is able to pick themselves up after the poor start and get into a positive run.

Injured - Sergio Cidoncha

Doubtful - None

Suspension - Costa Nhamoinesu

Zeroed in! ⭕#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/M6wZLwQgBk — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) December 10, 2020

Advertisement

At what time does the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC kick off?

India: December 13, 2020, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV