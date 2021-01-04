ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC

The thrilling action carries on in the ISL as Matchday 10 pits high-flyers Mumbai City FC against former champions Bengaluru FC. The match will be held at the famed Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Bengaluru FC are currently placed in the fifth spot on the ISL standings, with 12 points from eight matches. The recent consecutive losses for the Blues saw them slide down on the points table.

Mumbai City FC occupy the second spot on the standings, with 19 points from eight matches. A win for the Islanders will propel them to the top of the table.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Team News

Bengaluru FC

Head coach Carles Cuadrat's team comes into this clash against Mumbai City FC on the back of two consecutive ISL losses. The Spaniard will hope that the Blues are able to overcome the mini-slump and get back to winning ways.

The former ISL champions lost against ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC in their previous two encounters. Sunil Chhetri and Co. will be determined to avoid a hat-trick of losses and get back into contention for a playoff spot.

Injured - Ashique Kuruniyan

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

The Blues have put in a session at their training base today, ahead of their first game of the calendar year. #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/SfQU6HT4fi — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 3, 2021

Mumbai City FC

The Islanders have been on a roll since their defeat to NorthEast United FC in the first match. Since then, Sergio Lobera's men have won six matches and drawn one to maintain their position in the top two of the ISL standings.

Adam le Fondre and Hugo Boumous scored for Mumbai City FC in their recent win against the Kerala Blasters FC. The new signings made by the City Group co-owned club have been consistent in the attack.

Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh has been in stellar form between the sticks with his shot-stopping heroics. The sturdy presence of Mourtada Fall in the defense has provided the security at the back.

Injured - None

Doubtful - Hugo Boumous

Suspension - None

Next up - a Tuesday night blockbuster 💥#TheIslanders head into their 9th match of the campaign against Bengaluru FC!#BFCMCFC #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/mNqMMnhwUr — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 4, 2021

At what time does the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC kick off?

India: January 5, 2021, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV