The seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) continues with the clash of former champions, as Bengaluru FC lock horns against Chennaiyin FC. The match will be held without fans' presence in the stadium, as the ISL continues with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Bengaluru FC continue their search for the first win of this season after two draws in their ISL matches so far. The Blues started the season with a 2-2 draw against FC Goa and followed it up with a goalless draw against Hyderabad FC.

Head coach Carles Cuadrat completed 50 matches in charge of the Blues and will hope his side finally hit their stride in the competition. The attack has been ineffective, with both Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh not being at their best.

Only Juanan and Cleiton Silva have gotten themselves on the scoresheet, and the Bengaluru attackers will aim to open their account in front of goal when they face Chennaiyin.

Chennaiyin FC are also unbeaten in the ISL this season, with a win and a draw in their two matches so far. The attack had an off-night in their 0-0 draw against Kerala Blasters FC and will hope to regain their mojo when they take on the Blues.

The Marina Machans made some reinforcements in their attacking lineup, with Esmael Goncalves and Jakub Sylvestr joining their squad. They have started off well in the competition but will hope to be more consistent in front of the goal.

Chennaiyin FC vs. Bengaluru FC Team News

Chennaiyin FC

Head coach Csaba Laszlo is unlikely to make any changes to the starting eleven that took on Kerala Blasters FC. The pair of Deepak Tangri and Anirudh Thapa have operated in the midfield, forming the link between defense and attack. Rafael Crivellaro is highly influential in initiating attacks whilst also being a goal threat from set-pieces.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC have had an underwhelming start to their ISL 2020-21 campaign and will hope for better finishing from their attackers. Sunil Chhetri and co will be aiming for their first win when they take on Chennaiyin FC.

Carles Cuadrat has used a three-man defense so far in their two ISL matches but could make a change to deal with the physicality of the Chennaiyin FC attack. There is a possibility that Pratik Chaudhari or Rahul Bheke could start for the Blues.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the match between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC kick-off?

India: December 4, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Chennaiyin FC vs. Bengaluru FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav

How to watch live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs. Bengaluru FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV