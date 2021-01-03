ISL 2020-21 live streaming details: When and where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC

Matchday 9 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will see two-time champions Chennaiyin FC taking on Hyderabad FC. The match will be held at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim, Goa.

Chennaiyin FC are placed seventh in the ISL standings, with ten points from eight matches. Their opponents, Hyderabad FC are one spot below, with nine points from the eight games they have played this season.

Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Team News

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC have managed to stay unbeaten in their past four matches and will hope to bank on the positive momentum. The centre-back pairing of Eli Sabia and Enes Sipovic is back after the latter's recovery from injury. Memo Moura and Anirudh Thapa are working well together in the midfield, with the youngsters Rahim Ali and Lallianzuala Chhangte on the wings.

Jakub Sylvestr will hope for better conversion in front of the goal, having scored just one goal so far in his debut ISL season.

Injured - None

Doubtful - Esmael Goncalves

Suspension - None

Hyderabad FC

Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca's side is on a downward spiral after a promising start to their ISL 2020-21 campaign. After going five matches unbeaten at the start of the season, the Nizams are now on a three-match losing streak.

Hyderabad FC have lost against Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and FC Goa, conceding two goals in each match. Roca will hope his defensive unit is able to hold its own against the Chennaiyin FC side.

With the return of Australian forward Joel Chianese from injury, Hyderabad's key striker Aridane Santana will have added support in the attack.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

At what time does the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC kick off?

India: January 4, 2021, 7:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV