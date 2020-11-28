ISL 2020-21 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) sees the first double header as weekend action rolls on in Goa. The second match of the day will witness two South Indian teams taking on each other as Chennaiyin FC clash against Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Chennaiyin FC started out with a confident 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in their ISL 2020-21 campaign opener. The midfield was marshaled by their skipper Rafael Crivellaro, who worked well behind their attack, threading key passes. Anirudh Thapa and Chennaiyin's overseas recruit Esmael Goncalves registered themselves on the scoresheet, clinching the three points for their team.

The Marina Machans deployed Enes Sipovic and Eli Sabia in the center of the backline with Lalchhuanmwaia and Reagan Singh operating on the flanks. The fiery winger Lallianzuala Chhangte created a lot of chances from the left wing and even had a few shots at the goal. Jakub Sylvestr was utilized as the lone striker up ahead and will aim to get off the mark in the ISL with a goal.

Kerala Blasters FC started off with a loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL 2020-21 opener and followed it up with a 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC. They will aim to finally get going with a win in this season's ISL when they take on fellow Southerners Chennaiyin FC in Bambolim.

The Blasters' overseas players Sergio Cidoncha and Gary Hooper were on target in the first half of the match against NorthEast United FC. However, the defense was not able to withstand the incessant pressure by the Highlanders and conceded twice in the second half. They will aim for a better performance against the Chennaiyin FC attack.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Team News

Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC's Rafael Crivallero is a key man for them in the midfield (Courtesy - ISL)

Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo used Anirudh Thapa and Deepak Tangri as double pivots in front of his backline. He could choose to go for Edwin Vanspaul or Germanpreet Singh in place of the youngster Tangri at the same position.

The attack was helmed by Jakub Sylvestr and he was provided good support by the sturdy and strong Esmael Goncalves.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters FC players in training (Image - Kerala Blasters FC Twitter)

Kerala Blasters welcomed the return of their full-back Nishu Kumar, who had missed the opening encounter due to an injury concern.

Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna could continue to deploy the industrious Rohit Kumar and Seityasen Singh in the midfield. Sergio Cidoncha and Gary Hooper are crucial for the Yellow Army to create and finish chances in front of the goal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Racing towards our next challenge ➡️ #CFCKBFC 🏃 #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/FAb3h3sCi1 — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 28, 2020

At what time does the match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC kick off?

India: November 29, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav

How to watch live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV