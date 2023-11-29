Kerala Blasters play thrilling 3-3 draw against Chennaiyin FC | ISL 2023-24

Kerala Blasters FC fought back against Chennaiyin FC to secure a point in a highly entertaining 3-3 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday, November 29.

The two sides had a contrasting start to the ISL season going into the game. A win on Wednesday would have seen the Blasters regain the top spot in the standings from FC Goa. Ivan Vukomanovic's side had picked up an impressive 16 points from their 6 games.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, were more desperate for the three points. The Marina Machans were languishing at seventh in the league standings and had won only two out of their six matches before this game.

Chennaiyin's intent was seen right from the beginning with Rafael Crivellaro winning a freekick after a foul by Vibin Mohanan right after kickoff. The Brazilian curled a beautiful ball into the box, which Rahim Ali seemed to have flicked with the back of his foot. And just like that, the visitors had the lead in the very first minute of the game.

Chennai kept the tempo up but the Tuskers soon found a way to get back in the game. In the 10th minute, Ajith Kumar tugged at Kwame Peprah's shirt in the box and the Ghanaian went down. Dimitris Diamantikos took the resulting penalty and coolly slotted it past Debjit Majumdar in goal.

However, Chennaiyn struck back with a penalty of their own. Crivellaro drove into the box a couple of minutes later and Naocha Singh lashed wildly at him with a high boot.

Referee Aditya Purkayastha pointed to the spot and Jordan Murray stepped up to take the kick. The former KBFC man made no mistake from the spot and restored Chennai's lead.

The visiting team's attack seemed to be at its devastating best and worked beautifully in the 24th minute. Ayush Adhikari found Rahim Ali with a measured pass and the 23-year-old played it into Jordan Murray's path. The Australian made no mistake and converted to pick up his second goal of the night.

Chennai's direct attacking style was causing Vukomanovic's men all sorts of problems. However, the Tuskers struck against the run of play with Kwame Peprah in the thick of things once again in the 38th minute.

Luna's tame strike from distance fell luckily to the Ghanaian, who turned and struck with venom as the ball nestled into the corner, leaving no chance for Majumdar in goal. Thus, both sides went into the break with the scoreline at 3-2 in favor of the visitors.

Kerala Blasters fight back against Chennaiyin FC in second half

Unlike the first half, the second half began more slowly, with both teams not willing to make the mistakes of the bygone 45 minutes. It took something amazing to break the cagey period, and it was produced by Dimitris Diamantikos in the 59th minute.

Danish Farooq found the Greek footballer at the edge of the box, who took a touch before letting one fly with his left boot. The ball rocketed into the top corner, easily past the outstretched fingers of a helpless Majumdar. Kaloor was sent to raptures, as the sea of yellow could smell a potential winner in the offing.

However, it wasn't meant to be. There were a few more chances for both sides. Peprah came close in the 68th-minute mark with a shot from a tight angle that was blocked. Danish rose to meet an Adrian Luna corner unchallenged in the 76th minute but glanced his header wide.

The easiest chance of the game, however, fell to Daisuke Sakai in the 94th minute. Diamantikos played in Drincic down the left who found Sakai a yard away from the goal gaping at him. In astounding fashion, the Japanese managed to miss the goal.

A draw for the Blasters means that they remain at the second spot on the points table, with as many points as league leaders FC Goa. They will get a shot at the top spot when they take on the Gaurs in an exciting clash at the Fatorda Stadium on December 3.

Misery continues for Chennaiyin FC who showed glimpses of fantastic football at Kochi on Wednesday, which is often difficult for an away side. Owen Coyle will clash with his former side, Jamshedpur FC, next at the JRD Tata Complex on December 7.